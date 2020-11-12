Rogersville City School to remain virtual until Nov. 16

Rogersville City School will remain on a completely virtual schedule until Nov. 16, as Hawkins County saw the largest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.
On Nov. 16, the school will revert to their ‘AA’ ‘BB’ schedule for students in grades K-12. This means that half of the students will be in the classroom two days per week and the other half will be in the classroom the other two days per week.
Students in grades 3-8 will remain virtual as part of this schedule, unless the parent hears otherwise from their child’s teacher. Teachers are also able to bring in specific students for additional tutoring.
All students will have class virtually on Fridays.
The school previously announced on announced on October 20 that they would be going back to mostly virtual learning and the ‘AA’ ‘BB’ schedule. RCS Superintendent J.T. Stroder explained in published reports that RCS experienced a spike in COVID cases on Oct. 29 and the school switched to 100% virtual learning beginning Nov. 2.
“We had some staff members who had COVID, and we had some students who had it,” Stroder said in published reports. “We were having trouble getting people to fill in for classes. We just closed down for 14 days and reset. We had like seven or eight teachers who were quarantined and probably 40-plus students. Not all of them had it. They were just identified as being in close contact.”
According to the data released by the Tennessee Department of Health, Hawkins County had 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 7, which is the highest single-day increase the county has seen since the pandemic began.
The county’s previous record high day was August 3, when the county had 38 new cases that day.
On Nov. 10, the county had an additional 13 cases, and, on Nov. 11, there were an additional 22.
As of Nov. 11, the county had experienced 1,497 cases since the pandemic began, and 1,290 of those have recovered. Hawkins County also had a total of 77 COVID patients hospitalized and 31 COVID-associated deaths during the pandemic.