The mission of Hawkins County Schools is to Ignite a Lifelong Passion for Learning.
I believe we are making good progress toward that end, and I am proud to say the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department of Hawkins County Schools is an integral part of those efforts.
The mission is to positively impact our community by instilling the values of responsibility, integrity and service, ensuring students have the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful employment, post secondary education, and productive community involvement.
If we succeed in our mission everyone wins. Not only do our students benefit; but, so in turn does our entire community.
We in CTE seek to prepare our students for success in entering the workforce or seeking advanced training, which will provide local business and industry with a pool of qualified employees and will benefit Hawkins County as a whole.
Just think about it. What if the companies located in Hawkins County, and those thinking about locating here hired primarily our graduates who are county residents?
That prospect alone carries enormous economic implications by way of strengthening the tax base, housing market, and marketability of the area to business and industry owners considering Hawkins County as their home of business.
We have focused on two internal goals for CTE over the past year and moving into this year.
They are, 1) to significantly increase the number of work-based learning opportunities for our students, and 2) to significantly increase the number of nationally recognized industry credentials earned by our students.
I am proud to report that we have made significant headway toward those goals, and I am optimistic that we will continue to improve rapidly.
Work-based learning is similar to what most of us would recall as “co-op” programs in which students leave school to report to a part-time job for a portion of the day.
The difference is work-based learning is more focused on the student gaining something beyond a paycheck during this time. We want them to learn skills that are important to the employer or within the industry sector in which they are working.
To accomplish this, we have been forging partnerships with local business and industry, and strengthening partnerships that have been in place for several years.
We identify students who have both CTE coursework aligned to the industry field, and the flexibility in their schedules to participate in these placements, and we negotiate the details of the work-based learning placement.
For instance, a student in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program might work as a Mechanic’s Assistant at the Hawkins County Schools Transportation Department, if he or she is recommended by their instructor, and has the flexibility within their high school schedule. As a matter of fact, that is exactly what we are doing right now.
Last year, in partnership with Rolando Benavides at the Transportation Department, we were able to place one student from Cherokee and one student from Volunteer in such a position and give them an opportunity to learn while earning a paycheck.
We did the same with a student intern at the Technology Department. Both experiments were incredibly successful. One of the mechanic’s assistants has graduated and accepted a position at ABB in Rogersville, the other is still working and will shortly be transitioning to another internship placement at a local manufacturing company to expand his learning opportunities.
The intern who started in the Technology Department enjoyed the work so much that he applied for, and was selected to fill, a full time position within the department after graduating.
Each Year we have several students in our health science programs who complete clinical rotations at local healthcare facilities, we have students who have worked with local print companies, daycares, beauty salons, manufacturing companies, and the list goes on. We are actively pursuing strong partnerships with any and all local businesses and industries.
I want to touch on that term “partnership”.
We do not seek to only ask for things from our partners, but rather to work hand in hand to benefit our students, the company, and in a larger sense the community. I think that strikes some as unusual from time to time.
We can all probably recall a time when a student or teacher has presented a fundraising opportunity in the hopes that we would contribute, and some have likely been asked to participate in career days, or to volunteer their time in some other capacity.
While we do sometimes ask these things of our partner businesses and industries, when I say “partnership” I am talking about a relationship in which the company benefits as much as the school system does.
We need to work with these companies closely so we know what needs they have, so we know what training our students need, and to be able to adjust when needed. It is incredibly important work, and we take it seriously.
In Next week’s Business Review Dr. Williams discusses successes in the number of nationally recognized industry credentials earned by our students.
Anyone interested in discussing CTE, or opportunities to partner with the school system, can contact Dr. Williams directly at brandon.williams@hck12.net or at 423-272-7629 ext. 2007.
Dr. Brandon Williams is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a graduate of Volunteer High School. He holds a doctor of education degree in leadership and policy analysis from ETSU, and has been employed by Hawkins County Schools for the past 10 years, currently serving as CTE Supervisor.