Librarian April Stovall was recently awarded a $5,000 grant made possible by the TVA-BMI STEM Classroom Grant. Stovall’s project was selected from among 600 applicants and has already put it to use in her classes. Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that Librarians are not what we used to picture them to be. Stovall is an excellent example of how to engage our students.
Stovall wanted to highlight women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and in particular encourage girls to this area. Her students are shown building windmills and studying energy, programing robots and building structures after studying Architect Zaha Hadid.