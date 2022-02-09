A Surgoinsville man who led the HCSO on a high speed chase into Virginia in a stolen Buick was extradited to Hawkins County last week to answer numerous charges related to a 2020 crime spree that included 14 auto burglaries.
Austin Blake Burchfield, 23, 460 Colonial Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested in Scott County, Va. on Jan. 13, 2020.
Early that morning HCSO Deputy Will Mullins reportedly spotted him behind the wheel of a stolen Buick Encore that was parked at a Carters Valley Road church near Church Hill.
Mullins stated in his report that when he got behind the Buick and confirmed it was stolen, Burchfield fled in the vehicle north on Hickory Hills Road.
The pursuit continued onto several residential streets before reaching Stanley Valley Road where Burchfield turned east toward Virginia.
As soon as Burchfield crossed the Virginia state line a passenger jumped out of the car and was arrested by the HCSO. Burchfield continued on for another half mile before the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was able to get the Buick stopped and arrest Burchfield.
Church Hill Police Department Detective Kevin Grigsby verified that the Buick valued at $18,000 was reported stolen Jan. 12, 2020 from a residence on Nolichucky Street.
Upon searching the contents of the Buick Grigsby was able to locate stolen property linking Burchfield to a rash of auto burglaries that occurred in Church Hill on Jan. 12 on Cheyenne Lane, Chickasaw Circle, Nolichucky Street, and Apache Trace.
Among the stolen property recovered was two Garmin GPSs, coins, two knives, prescription glasses, $120 in cash, a VHS cheerleading bag with cheer shoes and uniform, work clothes, tools, jumper cables, emergency first aid kit, toys, a collection of approximately 300 CDs, a CD player and CD player remotes, and nearly every vehicle was missing its registration and insurance papers, and owner manuals.
Burchfield was transferred from Scott County, Va. to the Hawkins County Jail on Feb. 3 on charges including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license, theft over $10,000, 14 counts of auto burglary and eight counts of theft under $1,000.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Monday, Feb. 7 in Sessions Court.