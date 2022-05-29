Every year the President of the United States gathers Congress in a televised address that is called the “State of the Union”. This has become a time to boast about accomplishments, take figures and represent them in the best light and when there are negatives, tell the American people, plans to work on or improve those things.
My thought for today is, what if- what you hear is really ‘not’ the State of the Union. Where would you expect then to find the real State of the Union today?
In the last couple of weeks a modern day “prophet” Jonathan Cahn released a documentary called “The Harbinger II”. God has given Cahn, a Messianic Jew, an amazing insight on scripture as he wrote the book The Harbinger which instantly became a best-seller on the New York Times best-selling list and gave Cahn national recognition.
God showed Cahn, 9 benchmarks or warnings that God gave Israel before God finally allowed an invasion by Babylon and consequentially the destruction of Jerusalem and the magnificent temple of God. But The Harbinger outlined America’s progression of walking away from God, then God’s warning through the same 9 signs in our modern 21st century society.
There was a day that church goers and non-church goers alike read the Bible believing there was a God that watches us and they wanted to stay in good graces with that God, even if they didn’t adhere to church life.
They viewed God’s family like our family when we grew up at home. When you disobeyed the rules sometimes you had warnings, but when you continued to disobey, at least in my generation, you were met with quick and often harsh disciplines. People through the ages have viewed life that way.
In one Biblical account found in the book of Jonah, God used Jonah to warn a very heathen nation whose capital was Nineveh. Those people knew about the power of the God of Israel and their king called for immediate fasting and repentance. They straightened up and God spared the penalty. Is it that simple? It most certainly is.
God gave rules outlined in the Bible that He expected people to go by. When they didn’t He first warned them. When they didn’t turn back to God He punished them. But when those people quickly responded in a positive way to that discipline and realigned to the rules God gives, just as you do in a family situation, you move back to a place of forgiveness and blessing.
There are accounts after accounts as you read the history of of the nation of Israel, that under some leaderships, Israel obeyed God and fell under His blessings and other times disobeyed and fell under His judgments. We find God was always consistent with His promises. The point of my thought for today is this. Blessings or Judgments on a nation was not the result of leadership. It was the result of God acting in response to the nation obeying His commands or rebelling against His commands.
The Harbinger II continues it’s story that Americas repentance was short-lived. After 911, churches were crowded again for a few weeks, but quickly America retreated back to old habits and lifestyles, many of which demonstrate rebellion to God’s guidelines and the consequential penalties and judgements that come as a result.
In the Cahn’s documentary, we follow those 9 Harbingers which were God’s warnings and then we see because we didn’t straighten up, we didn’t turn back to God, we are now suffering, just as Israel, a collapse of society around us.
God showed me years ago it’s as simple as reading God’s instruction to Moses in Deuteronomy 28. God promised Moses before Israel was established how God’s people would be blessed if they followed God’s Commandments, but many verses identifying America today of consequences, judgments or penalties for disobeying.
God expects us to see Him as the Supreme decision maker. According to the Bible, we don’t get to make up our own rules. For instance, one of the Supreme Court judges stated, when confronted with the recent case to redefine marriage, that God defined it and we “His creation” don’t have a right to redefine it.
I’m reminded of the poem, Humpty Dumpty fell off his wall and broke in pieces and it continued, all the kings horses and all the kings men couldn’t fix the problem. Only God could. No matter what side of politics you’re on, it looks like things have gotten out of the hands of the kings horses and men. You are exactly right. But God doesn’t give the punishment without the remedy.
If “MY” people that are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Could it be, we have memorized those words and often quoted them, without understanding how to implement them?
I’d highly recommend the Harbinger II.