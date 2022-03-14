A 212-year-old downtown Rogersville building was damaged Monday morning when an SUV drove into its west side wall, knocking out original brick and pushing the wall inside approximately five inches.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday Rogersville police and rescuers were dispatched to Dr. John Chambers’ optometry office at 120 W. Main Street at the intersection of Main and Hasson Streets.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Price said the 74-year-old driver of a Ford Excursion reported that his throttle hung open as the vehicle was traveling east on Main Street approaching the Hasson Street red light.
Witnesses told Price that the Excursion went over the sidewalk and passed vehicles stopped at the red light, took out a city flower box, and then crossed Hasson Street and struck Dr. Chambers’ building.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room.
The driver’s wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, wasn’t inured, and reportedly walked to her dental appointment next door.
The driver wasn’t cited, although his insurance provider will likely be hearing from Dr. Chambers’ office.
A staff member in Dr. Chambers office said the wall was pushed in about five inches in the “frame room”. Eyeglass frames were knocked off their shelves, and aside from damaging the ground floor wall inside and outside, there was also damage to the upstairs wall.
The frame room was closed to the public Monday, but the office continued seeing patients.
Price said the crash broke out several of the original exterior bricks, some of which were embedded in the driver’s grill.
The building was constructed in 1810, and a staff member in Dr. Chambers office said he will attempt to fix the building back to its original appearance.