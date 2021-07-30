ROGERSVILLE – Who is Summer Wells?
Candus Bly, Summer’s mother, described the tiny, five-year-old girl on the missing posters and Amber Alert billboards.
“She went from PAW Patrol to My Little Pony,” Candus said. “Then Elsa in Frozen. And then went to those weird Dracula Barbie Dolls with the weird-colored hair and stuff. I think it’s Monster High dolls.”
The idea to color her hair didn’t come from the dolls, however.
“I dyed my hair and she wanted to have her hair dyed,” Candus said. “I mean, what girl doesn’t want to be like her mama?”
Candus said her daughter’s interests are varied.
“She just likes all kinds of stuff. She could actually sing the whole Frozen song. She likes Godzilla. Her daddy got her to liking that one,” Candus said.
When asked if it was the Eminem version or the original by Blue Oyster Cult, Candus said she wasn’t sure. “ I don’t listen to all that rock-n-roll stuff. I listen to pure country and oldies,” she said.
Although Summer appears extremely energetic in the numerous videos of her on social media, Candus said Summer doesn’t rise with the sun.
“She usually likes to sleep in. I was trying to figure out how I was going to get her up to go to school. (The youngest son) does too. He’ll sleep until noon if you let him. I mean they all pretty much will. I think (the second-oldest son) is the only one who will get up early,” Candus said.
In the videos of Summer at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Kingsport, Summer is seen embracing one church member in particular, Sabbath School Teacher, Robin Lane.
“Everybody loves her up there,” Candus said. “She’d always run up to Robin. She loves Robin. Robin was her favorite person.”
At home, Summer is often seen in photos cuddling with the family’s pets, both cats and dogs.
“She calls that one ‘Yucky,’” Candus said, pointing out one of the friendly dogs on the property. “It was my oldest son’s dog and he called it ‘Lucky.’ But she called it ‘Yucky.’ I don’t know why. She’s a very comical kid.”
Summer’s angelic face and infectious smile, along with her tragic plight, have made her the subject of countless prayers and concerns of friends and complete strangers, who reach out to try and help in some way. A woman who is friends with Grandmother Candy recently tried to raise funds for the family with a GoFundMe account.
“I told her I don’t care about no damn money,” Candus said. “I don’t want anybody’s money. I just want my daughter back. That’s what I keep trying to tell all these people. I don’t need your money, your food and all that. We have all that we need. I just want my daughter back home. That’s all I want.
“People just want to keep giving. I don’t want your money. Keep it. I understand wanting to help and stuff, but I just want my daughter home. I don’t care about the money,” Candus said.
Summer Wells, missing since June 15, is three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt outside her home in the Beech Creek community.
Any information regarding her whereabouts should be directed to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.