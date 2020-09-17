Hixson receives positive evaluation from BOE

Director of Schools Matt Hixson received his first evaluation from the board of education since he assumed the position in January of 2019.
In an Aug. 27 special-called meeting, board chairman Chris Christian announced that Hixson scored a 10.9 out of a maximum of 12 points.
The board evaluated Hixson on four categories. Each of these categories was graded on a scale of one to three, with three being “perfect,” two being “developing,” and one representing “growth required.” Each board member gave the director a score based on this scale. The board then averaged their scores to present Hixson with his final score in each of these categories.
How the board evaluated Hixson
1.Strategic leadership
Christian defined this category as, “The director creates a collaborative, long-term vision for the school system and aligns staff, tools and resources necessary to see them through.”
Hixson scored a 3 in this category.
2. Instructional leadership
“Director identifies instructional strengths and weaknesses and works with his leaders to create a plan to strengthen and/or change existing practices,” Christian told the board.
Hixson scored a 2.6 in this category.
3.Communicaiton leadership
“Director consistently communicates using a variety of formats with each of the following: board members, system employees, students, parents and community members,” Christian said.
Hixson scored a 2.8 in this category.
4. Managerial leadership
“Director places correct leaders in the right locations based upon their strengths and organizational needs,” Christian said.
Hixson scored a 2.5
The board then added up each of Hixson’s individual scores for a total of 10.9 out of a possible 12.
Goals and objectives moving forward
The board then presented some goals and objectives they asked Hixson to focus on in the future.
“Make sure what is expected of the principals to communicate to staff actually gets to staff as intended,” Christian said. “Make updates to system employees as detailed as possible. Continue keeping employees updated. They like hearing directly from our director.”
Christian also asked Hixson to help “unite Hawkins County schools.”
“Take us from the upper end versus lower end mentality to one county serving all students,” he said.
He also added, “Make sure that best practices are consistently applied between all schools in our system… and develop systems with a team to tackle some of the poor perceptions—maintenance grounds and the general appearance of schools.”
“I think one of the most important things an individual can look at is what his actual staff says about him,” Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden told the board.
As part of the evaluation, Hixson’s staff was also given a chance to evaluate him and write comments about his leadership performance.
“The comments were excellent,” Shedden said. “Everyone praised him on his leadership, his professionalism. As I read them, there was not one comment that was anywhere near ‘needs to meet better expectations.’ I think that says a lot about our director of schools when his own staff is so complimentary, and they back him up. I’m very proud of him.”
Outgoing board member Bob Larkins encouraged the board to show their appreciation for Hixson.
“Sometimes, an ‘atta-boy’ or a pat on the back just goes so far,” he said. “I would hope that you all will be sensitive to Matt’s situation. He’s done good job—a 10.9 out of 12 is pretty astonishing in my book. I hope you all are able to give contract extensions that are appropriate and salary increases as appropriate. Matt is very humble in saying that he wants his people taken care of. He wants them to be taken care of before himself, but, at the same time, we take care of our director because he has taken care of us and our kids.”
Christian then suggested the board discuss Hixson’s contract at the January meeting.
Board elects new officers
In other news, the board elected new officers at their Sept. 3 meeting for the 2020-2021 school year.
Christian again won the Chairman’s seat, with a unanimous vote from the board.
Both incumbent Shedden and BOE member Tecky Hicks were nominated for Vice Chairman, and Shedden won with a unanimous vote
Tecky Hicks was nominated as Chairman pro-tem, which would serve as Chairman in the absence of both the Chairman and Vice Chairman, and he won with a unanimous vote.
Incumbent Shedden was then nominated as the Tennessee Legislative Network Representative, who communicates with the Tennessee Legislature, and she won this position with a unanimous vote.