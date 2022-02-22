Church Hill increases fee for extra commercial waste pickups

Church Hill businesses with a commercial dumpster will now be charged $50 per dumpster for extra waste pickups during the week.
However, the board plans to discuss the matter further at their next workshop and look into exactly how much each extra commercial pickup costs the town. Alderman Michael Walker noted that, depending on what the board determines, they may choose to increase the fee again at the March meeting.
The city trash service currently picks up commercial trash at 44 different local businesses once per week, but Mayor Dennis Deal told the board during their February meeting that three of those businesses have recently been requesting a second or third pick up in a week.
As the city’s fee schedule currently stands, these businesses get one pickup per week for free and are being charged $10 per dumpster for an extra pick up.
However, Deal noted that, when the fee schedule was set, the landfill didn’t charge the city to dump commercial solid waste.
“Now, they do, and it’s very very expensive,” Deal told the board.
He said the landfill charges by the ton of commercial waste dumped, and the town currently incurs a charge of between $2,700 to $3,000 per month for commercial waste. Dumping residential waste does not cost the town money.
“So, we’re incurring employee cost, vehicle cost and dump cost,” Walker said.
Deal suggested increasing the fee from $10 to around $40 to $50 per dumpster for extra pickups.
“We need to change that fee because what we’re doing is taking the taxpayers’ money and paying for commercial properties’ garbage to be dumped,” he said. “You’re looking at probably 45 minutes to go out and dump another dumpster. We don’t have a lot of them that ask to do this, but we have one commercial property that has even asked for a third dump. It’s all we can do to get the garbage up now.”
“[Businesses] won’t be able to rent a dumpster from anybody else for that (cost) and have it serviced,” Walker said.
Deal noted that trash service in both Rogersville and Kingsport do not allow for extra pickups of commercial trash. He also added that, even with the fee increase to $50, the town would not be making money.
Deal said the issue was brought to his attention when the landfill fees were exceeding what the town had initially budgeted for solid waste.
He also noted that there were five or six local businesses that were grandfathered in when the fee schedule was originally set so that they are not billed to have their commercial waste picked up by the city.
Walker made a motion to increase the fee to $50 per dumpster for extra dumps and send a letter to all businesses notifying them that this fee change will take effect 30 days after the motion was passed. They have the option to discontinue trash pickup with the town if they choose.
Walker added, “Between now and the next budget meeting, we can do more diligent research about exactly what it is costing this city, and we may choose to go up again once we determine if it’s costing us that much more.”