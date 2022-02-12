Last weekend was a blast at the Hollywood Hillbilly two nights in a row. Thursday night was karaoke and dancing with my buds Nikki Crisp and Ralph Hankey.
It was pouring cats and dogs and frogs that evening and I was cozy at home but I couldn’t resist going out to this happening spot downtown.
Upon arrival I took some pictures and posted them online saying: It’s still raining but it’s nice at the Hollywood Hillbilly. Come on downtown! I know you have umbrellas. Nikki Crisp I used your painting but I put it in a trash bag.
I painted a heart for Nikki’s birthday and gave it to him that night. He was on point looking good when he showed up ready to rock with Ralph and myself. After his meet and greet session it was our turn to sing and we gave it our best shot. We did some dancing as well and Nikki said he was sore the next day because we must have danced twenty in a row.
Sybil Toombs said, “Well, rain, sleet, frozen porches, a little bit of snow and wind kept me inside! To old to fight it! These Texas people are not used to this kind of weather. What do you say about that Susan Hataway Frye?”
Nikki Crisp said he had a blast and told me I am a fabulous dancer! So are you Nikki! My friend Niamh MacGregor said it looked like a great place for a good time. Is there a dance floor there must be a dance floor!
Then added, “I am off for a bit of drinking and dancing myself tonight.”
I said have fun and wear something pretty.
I would love it someday if all my Facebook friends would visit Rogersville and see what all the hoopla is about. Starting with the Hollywood Hillbilly which has a new menu.
My buddies and I went back Friday night to try it. We tried different cocktails the night before because they have an excellent drink menu with lots of yummy choices. I believe Nikki’s favorite is the Liquid Marijuana and mine is the Long Island Iced Tea and Blue Motorcycle.
The new food menu tempted me with my favorite standby the Reuben Burger but I decided on the butter garlic with American cheese , cooked in butter and topped with garlic aioli with fried onion ribbons on a toasted bun. Also got the onion rings and a lovely glass of Cabernet instead of a cocktail.
Nikki got Ain’t No Thang Like a Chicken Wing and a Bud light. Ralph wanted my burger but I talked him into trying the Quesadilla My Soul-Shredded house made garlic butter, Rosemary chicken, bacon and Colby Jack cheese.
And the wonderful Cabernet. For dessert afterwards we had Snickerdoodle shots which were the bomb.
Everything was amazing. Wonderful crunchy onion rings, Rogersville sauce with the wings Nikki Crisp thought the Hollywood Hillbilly had it all. High class food, service, location, and prices.
Yes, a great experience is what you look for. Nikki was wowed by how great the place is and it was so much fun to introduce him to one of my favorite places downtown Rogersville.
It’s definitely worth going two nights in a row to get the full picture of nightlife there. Each time is a new experience. Nikki said it filled him up really good.
And he fully recommended it having such a wonderful overall experience. Now he wants everyone else to try it because as a new convert he wants to spread the love as he does everyday on Positive Energy and Motivation for All where he is an administrator and I am a moderator.
The Hollywood Hillbilly is located on 116 East Main Street. Full service restaurant and full bar with atmospheric interior featuring a 300 gallon fish aquarium and Hollywood memorabilia with live music, karaoke, and dancing can’t be beat.
Nikki Crisp says you get what you pay for and if you want to make it memorable it’s worth the price. Come on over and live it up. What have you got to lose when you have everything to gain.