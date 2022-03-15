Although Rogersville doesn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade like some bigger cities, a few local eateries will be offering special Irish additions to their menus, including green beer.
Downtown Rogersville restaurants including the Hale Springs Inn, Red dog on Main, and Hollywood Hillbilly will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday.
But, the March 17 holiday isn’t just about Shamrocks, céilís, wearing green clothes, and eating corned beef and cabbage.
March 17 is recognized as the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (385-461), and was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century.
According to tradition and folklore, St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland. While it’s been disputed whether there ever were any snakes in Ireland to start with, what has been documented about St. Patrick is that he was 5th century Roman British Christian missionary and Bishop in Ireland.
As a youth Patrick was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Ireland where he spent six years working as a shepherd. During this time he found God. After making his way home, Patrick went on to become a priest, and later returned to Ireland to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity.
Patrick has never been formally canonized by a pope, but Christian churches declare that he is a saint in Heaven
Local eateries on St. Patty’s Day
The Hale Springs Inn: Jo Anderson told the Review that for St. Patrick’s Day the Hale Springs Inn, 110 W. Main Street, will add Corn Beef and Cabbage, and Rueben Sandwiches to the menu Thursday for Lunch and supper.
“They’ll also be serving green beer and whatever green cocktails they come up with,” said Anderson who operates the Inn’s eatery. “I’m sure there’s going to be a party at the bar.”
But, if corned beef isn’t your thing, the Hale Springs Inn was introducing a new dinner menu Tuesday which will be available for St. Patrick’s Day as well. The anchors of the new menu are a Citrus Shrimp Pasta, Seafood Alfredo, and Tuscan Chicken; and Coca cola Cake for dessert.
Hollywood Hillbilly: The Hollywood Hillbilly, 116 E. Main street, will be celebrating St. Patty’s Day with Bangers & Mash, Irish Car Bombs and Irish Breakfast shots. In addition to Karaoke Hollywood Hillbilly will have a special musical guest at 7 p.m.
Bangers and Mash traditionally consists of sausages served with mashed potatoes, and is usually served with onion gravy. An Irish Car Bomb is a cocktail similar to a boilermaker, made by dropping shot of Irish cream and whiskey into a glass of stout.
Irish Breakfast shots are made with Irish whiskey and the butterscotch liqueur in a shot glass chased with orange juice and a bite of bacon.
Red Dog on Main: Red Dog on Main, 120 E. Main Street, features a special St. Patrick’s Day menu including corned beef and cabbage with potatoes; Bangers and Mash; a Classic Reuben sandwich; a Chicken Tender basket; and Shepherd’s Pie.
Shepherd’s Pie is a traditional Irish dish of cooked minced meat topped with mashed potato. Its defining ingredients are red meat, onions, gravy or sauce, and a topping of mashed potato.
Red Dog also features St. Patrick’s Day drink specials including a Shamrock Sour, Lucky Charm Martini, Irish Car Bombs, and Buskers Shots. the Dessert special is Sticky Toffee Date Pudding.
Across the region on St. Patrick’s DayJonesborough’s 5th Annual St. Paddy’s Celebration: March 19 all day. Jonesborough is rich with Irish heritage. This year, Jonesborough’s Celtic culture will be flowing through town as the community celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. From live Irish music to the Highland Games and Highland Cows, there is sure to be something for every member of the family. You won’t want to miss this all-day affair soaking up the Irish roots and culture of Tennessee’s oldest community.
”Get Lucky in Gatlinburg: Through March 19, get your green on at Gatlinburg’s week-long, annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The town will be painted Shamrock green as Irish flags and decorations cover the city. Restaurants, attractions and other businesses are joining in on the fun with special decorations, promotions, concerts and Irish food and beverages.
60th Annual Wearin’ of the Green Irish Day Parade and arts and Crafts Festival in Erwin: March 19 beginning at 8 a.m. In 1963, O.S. Luton and Beverly Price conceived the idea to host a celebration, honoring Erin’s rich Irish history and traditions. After petitioning the chamber of commerce and other local leaders and citizens, Luton and Price successfully convinced the community to assist in their endeavor. Sixty years later, what started as a small “Wearing of the Green” event has become an annual, week-long celebration and festival, attracting more interest each year. This year’s Irish Day parade will take place in downtown Erin on March 19, with festivities beginning at 8 a.m.