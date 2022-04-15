We understand the world around us through our five senses — vision, hearing, smell, taste and touch.
There are health care specialists to help us keep each one sharp. Keep reading to learn more about the health care fields that tend to each one.
Eyes
Optometrist, opticians and ophthalmologists all treat problems with our eyes, but each in different areas. Optometrist are like primary care doctors for our eyes. They test and correct your vision and can also diagnose, treat and manage changes in vision. Ophthalmologists can do everything an optometrist can do, but can also perform eye surgeries, diagnose and treat all eye conditions and conduct research. Opticians are trained to design and fit visual aids such as eyeglasses and contact lenses. They take the prescription from an optometrist or an ophthalmologist and translate it into corrective vision for the patient.
Ears
The otorhinolaryngologist is your ear, nose and throat doctor. Now you see why you just call him the ear, nose and throat doctor or, even better, the ENT. This is a specialty in the medical field that can medically and surgically manage conditions of the head and neck. Otology, sometimes also called neurotology, is a branch of medicine which focuses on the inner ear, auditory nerve and base of the skull. Audiologists study and treat hearing disorders, including balance issues that are related to the ear. These are the health care specialists that test your hearing and can help treat hearing loss and other disorders.
Noses and Throats
We’re back to the ENT again. ENTs are specially trained to care for the nasal and sinus cavities can diagnose, manage and treat allergies, sinusitis, smell disorders and nasal obstructions. They also manage disease of the larynx and upper digestive tract and esophagus, including voice disorders and difficulty swallowing. They can treat infectious diseases, tumors, facial trauma and can even perform cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.
Immunologists
Immunologists sometimes get called in for treatment of ENT disorders related to allergies. They treat health issues related to your immune system; when it overreacts, it causes an allergy. Because many allergy symptoms are related to the ears, nose and throat, your ENT may send you to an immunologist for more treatment.
Respiratory Therapist
If you’re having trouble breathing or smelling, you may also see a respiratory therapist. This health care professional is trained in critical care and cardiopulmonary medicine to help people who are having trouble breathing. Respiratory therapy can help some patients breathe easier, especially if they are suffering from a chronic illness such as emphysema or chronic bronchitis.