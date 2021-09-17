KINGSPORT — Cherokee High School’s NJROTC brought home the top medals for boys and girls individual competition Saturday as Volunteer High School NJROTC hosted its 10th annual Duck Island Orienteering meet at Warriors Path State Park.
The Duck Island meet is open to JROTC cadets who have never competed in orienteering before. More than 100 cadets from all over East Tennessee and North Carolina competed in the event.
JROTC units competing in the meet included Volunteer, Cherokee, Tennessee High School, Daniel Boone High School, David Crockett High School, Science Hill High School, Oak Ridge High School and McDowell High School from Marion, NC.
Cherokee cadet Carter Rhine was the winner in the male individual competition category, ahead for Gabriel Cross from Daniel Boone, and Atlas Batten, Daniel Boone
Cherokee’s Melody Wichelns was the winner of the female individual competition ahead of Daniel Boone’s Nanchaya Bailey, and Daniel Boone’s Laure Cox.
Daniel Boone’s boys earned the overall team victory ahead of Cherokee in second and Science Hill in third.
Daniel Boone’s girls earned the overall team victory ahead of Oak Ridge in second and Cherokee in third.
Orienteering is a sport that can be completed by anyone of any age, fitness level, or skill level. The sport began in Scandinavia during the 1800s and had found its way as a competitive sport to the United States by 1946.
Participants are aided with both a map and a compass through outdoor terrain of ranging difficulty in order to locate each marker listed on the given map.
While orienteering relies on athletic ability, it more heavily relies on the participant’s ability to judge distance, think under pressure, and correctly analyze the area surrounding him or her.
A participant might have the fastest time on the course, but without being able to correctly locate each point, he or she will indefinitely lose any orienteering competition.
Duck Island’s orienteering course consists of seventeen markers spread out across the park; for each incorrectly located point a participant marked on his or her scorecard, a fifteen-minute time penalty would be given.
In order for each cadet to show that he or she had correctly located each marker, a hole-punch was located at each individual marker for the cadet to mark a scorecard. If a participant were to mark three or more points incorrectly on the scorecard, he or she would be disqualified from the competition.
While orienteering is an individual sport the top finishing cadets from each school times are added together to make up the male and female team scores. Medals were awarded to each cadet who placed in the top three individual male and female categories. Trophies were awarded to each male and female team that place in the 1st-3rd positions.