A Kingsport man was charged with stalking and aggravated criminal trespass Monday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his ex-wife at her Mount Carmel home, and then made similar threats in the presence of police officers.
On Monday MCPD Officers Austin West and Hunter Jones responded to a residence on Maple Hill Drive on a complaint of a man trespassing who was possibly armed with a firearm.
West stated in his report that when he arrived he observed Barry Wayne Smallwood, 75, 1000 University Boulevard, Kingsport, standing in the driveway.
West and Jones had responded to that same residence the previous night on a similar complaint and witnessed the victim tell Smallwood not to be on the property and to not have any contact with her.
“(The victim) stated she is currently fearful of Mr. Smallwood and is seeking an order of protection,” West said. "When I contacted Mr. Smallwood, I immediately observed his clothing to be disheveled and him to be unsteady on his feet. He had a strong odor of an alcoholic intoxicant on his breath while he spoke to Officer Jones and me.”
West added, “Mr. Smallwood was very irate and confused when confronted by officers and was very verbally obscene when referring to (the victim). When Mr. Smallwood was placed into my patrol car he began swearing and becoming irate at his ex-wife. At one point he uttered that (the victim) ‘should’ve had a .38 through her’.”
Smallwood was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond pending his arraignment Wednesday morning.
DUI crash suspect cited for ‘F— Biden’ sticker
Jonathan Chase Jording, 24, of Morristown, was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, texting while driving, obscene bumper sticker, no insurance, registration violation an open container as a result of a vehicular accident on Highway 11-E in Bulls Gap.
THP Trooper David Good stated in his report that during his investigation into the accident he observed Jording to have a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and slurred speech. Jording reportedly admitted he’d “had a few shots” and a half-empty bottle of Jack Daniels was located the vehicle along with several empty beer cans.
Aside from the DUI related charges Jording was additional cited on an obscene bumper sticker charge for a “F— Biden” sticker that was displayed on the vehicle, Good stated in his report.
Niece accused of assaulting county commissioner
Arielle Faith Housewright, 23, 503 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with domestic assault after she allegedly hit her aunt, Hawkins County Commissioner Hannah Winegar.
Winegar told HCSO Deputy Robert Rios that Housewright came onto her property and her porch, and started arguing with her. Winegar stated that Housewright then hit her in the face and neck multiple times in front of her husband and child.
Rios reported that he observed redness around Winegar’s face and neck. Rios went to Housewright’s residence. When confronted with Winegar’s allegations Housewright reportedly responded, “If she said that’s what happened.”
DUI biker was ‘all over the road’ before crash
Bryan Keith Burch, 53, of Morristown, was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with DUI 3rd offense, driving on a revoked license second offense, no insurance, and violation of the Implied Consent law following a motorcycle accident in Bulls Gap.
HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams stated in his report that he was notified on Oct. 16 shortly after 7 a.m. to be on the lookout for a black motorcycle with a rider wearing an orange sweatshirt who had left the Blue Smoke Tavern headed toward Bulls Gap and was “all over the road”. A short time later Williams responded to a motorcycle accident on Bulls Gap-St. Clair Road near Snapp Road where Burch was located walking away. Burch reportedly told Williams he was going to walk instead of drive because he respected the police.
Williams reported that Burch smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech, and was unsteady on his feet. Burch stated he’d come from the Blue Tavern where he had a lot to drink. Williams then drove Burch to the accident scene where Williams observed the motorcycle was on its side in half in the road and half in a residential yard.
Stabbing, shooting threats at bonfire
Joseph Motyka Nowicki, 34, 120 S. Fork Branch Road, Rogersville, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication as a result of alleged death threats against two females at a bonfire.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Deputy Ed Rodriguez responded to a residence on Flora Road on a complaint of a man waving a knife around and threatening to stab and shoot two females. The women stated that the man, later identified as Nowicki had been pacing around the bonfire talking to himself. The women told Rodriguuez that as soon as it got dark he approached them from behind, yelled “What are you dong here”, and threatened to shoot them.
The women stated that Nowicki then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife, and said he was going to kill everyone. Nowicki denied the allegations. Rodriguez reported that Nowicki smelled strongly of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. A knife was seized from Nowicki and taken into evidence.
P.I. at Walmart results in 30 day jail sentence
Teresa Nicole Arnold, 45, 815 Brummit Street, Rogersville, was sentenced to 30 days in Jail on Oct. 13 stemming from an Oct. 11 arrest at Walmart on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
RPD Officer Mark Cook stated in his report that Walmart employees reported Arnold was walking through the store with no shoes on talking to herself and saying someone was chasing her.
Cook reported that Arnold was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, and appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs. Arnold pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 in Sessions Court to the pubic intoxication charge, and the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.