Kingsport is excited to announce 38 Special as the headliner for the inaugural Red, White & BOOM Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Kingsport.
The event will take place on Main Street in the Centennial Park area on Saturday, July 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. and will end with Kingsport’s largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date.
Red, White & BOOM will take Kingsport’s traditional Independence Day event to the next level with an expanded event area, food trucks, bigger concerts and most importantly, a bigger fireworks display!
“The opportunity to expand the traditional evening concert and firework show has been in discussion for some time now,” according to City Manager, Chris McCartt. “Our goal is that this event will continue to grow each year going forward and as a result make Downtown Kingsport a regional destination to celebrate Independence Day. We are excited about the opportunity to bring 38 Special to our community as a free concert.”
After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to more than 100 cities a year. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.
With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
Opening for 38 Special on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage is The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute. “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute!” featuring Shawn Gerhard has opened for Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw and is rated the #1 Garth Brooks tribute artist and includes Garth Brooks’ keyboard player.
Red, White & BOOM is presented by the City of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport and would not be possible without the support of stage sponsor Cardinal Glass Industries and event sponsors, Citizen’s Bank, Eastman Credit Union, WQUT 101.5 and 104.9 Nash Icon.
“We are thrilled to support this exciting new take on Independence Day in this region,” said Shaun Banner, Plant Manager at Cardinal Glass Industries. “This event presented a perfect opportunity for
Cardinal Glass to say thank you to Kingsport, on behalf of our nearly 700 employees, for welcoming us as a new member of the community.”
Red, White & Boom is free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to enjoy an evening of food, beverage music and fireworks. Visit one of many downtown establishments or enjoy food trucks and beverage vendors beginning at 5 p.m. in the Main Street area.
Concerts will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage. The Fireworks display will be from the traditional location behind Citizens Bank at approximately 9:45 p.m. or immediately following the concert.
Follow Visit Kingsport on Facebook or Instagram for more updates about Red, White and BOOM. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Emily Thompson, ethompson@visitkingsport.com.