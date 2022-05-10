A Kingpsort man accused of crashing in Church Hill during a high speed pursuit last week reportedly told police that “in his drunken mind it seemed like a good idea to run.”
HCSO Deputy Ricky Begley stated in his report that on May 5 shortly before 8 p.m. he was stopped at the red light on N. Central Avenue at Main Boulevard when a black Nissan Sentra passed him on the right side, nearly striking two vehicle ahead of him.
Begley reported that when he attempted a traffic stop, the Sentra continued for a short distance, briefly stopped, and then continued on N. Central Avenue.
The Sentra reached 94 mph in a 30 mph zone, and passed several vehicles before the driver lost control and wrecked just north of the Miller Wood Road intersection, Begley added.
The driver was identified as Storm William Priester, 27, 1710 Myron Street, Kingsport.
“He stated multiple times that what he done was stupid and he just thought it would be fun until he began to crash,” Begley stated in his report. “Mr. Priester stated that in his drunken mind it seemed like a good idea to run. He further stated that he was going to stop when he got home.”
Begley added, “Mr. Priester stated he had just left the liquor store near Walgreens in Allandale where he had taken two double shots of Jim Beam.”
Priester reportedly performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, DUI, overtaking on the right, and speeding.
He was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.