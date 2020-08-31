Local Men Find Strength During COVID Through Prayer Fellowship

Started in 2012, the Men’s Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Four-Square Ministry has been a regular bi-weekly way for men to strengthen their relationship with God and each other.
Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark Dewitte started the prayer breakfast just eight years ago after a year of prayer rallies and prayer walks in Hawkins County. Normally held inside Price Public Meeting Room on Hasson Street in Rogersville, during COVID it is held outside.
Normal numbers are 30-40 men, but COVID has taken its toll on all but the most dedicated, faithful regardless of weather.
Pastors, church leaders, and regular laypeople make up the group which has been faithful through the years. All that attend will attest to the fact that this fellowship gives them an added spiritual boost, especially during a time of turmoil in our country.
In 2012, a prayer movement seemed to explode in Hawkins County. There were two prayer rallies, one at Volunteer High School and one at Cherokee High School under the banner of “Expecting Gods Help” that gleaned some 1,500 attendees each. Then in November a prayer walk saw 5,000 walk from the First Baptist Church to the Rogersville City Park where community leaders led in areas of prayer under a regional banner of “Stand in the Gap”. Out of that effort, several communities started prayer groups that met in front of area schools once a week with 30-40 attendees and the Men’s Prayer Breakfast.
Meeting at 6 a.m. every other Thursday at Price Public, (Sept. 3, Sept. 17, and Oct. 1 next) business, community and faith leaders feel it is a highlight of their week. Always greeting these men are fresh coffee and Hardee’s biscuits along with prayer and a devotional brought by a variety of men on a rotational basis.
Dr. Jones reminds area men, “COVID has not shut us down.” We invite more of those in the community that would like to attend.