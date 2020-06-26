SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office will conduct Impaired Driver Checkpoints between July 3 and July 17, 2020 at the following locations:
• Highway 31;
• Highway 66;
• Highway 70;
• Highway 63;
• Highway 131;
• Back Valley Road;
• Panther Creek Road;
• Chestnut Ridge Road; and,
• Horton Ford Road.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: As a courtesy, to avoid citations, the Eagle reminds readers to take a minute to check your driver’s license, tag, and insurance coverage to make sure that all are valid and up-to-date. We also urge readers to not drink or do drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle ... the life you save could be your own, or that of a friend or loved one. Think about it. — Tommy.)
