SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office will conduct Impaired Driver Checkpoints between July 3 and July 17, 2020 at the following locations:

• Highway 31;

• Highway 66;

• Highway 70;

• Highway 63;

• Highway 131;

• Back Valley Road;

• Panther Creek Road;

• Chestnut Ridge Road; and,

• Horton Ford Road.

(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: As a courtesy, to avoid citations, the Eagle reminds readers to take a minute to check your driver’s license, tag, and insurance coverage to make sure that all are valid and up-to-date. We also urge readers to not drink or do drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle ... the life you save could be your own, or that of a friend or loved one. Think about it. — Tommy.)

Recommended for you

Tags