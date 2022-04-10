Why did you decide to run for this office?
I am a life long resident of Hawkins County and was born and raised in Rogersville. I currently reside at 125 Cedar Valley Road in the Choptack Community, where I’ve lived since 1977 in a historic log home, which was restored by my husband Larry and me. I have two children, a son Dillon, who after becoming an attorney, was called to the service of the church and currently serving in Wales . My daughter Brooke received a BS from Emory and Henry College and is Manager of the Bowman Animal Clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I attended Rogersville City School, Rogersville High School and Walter State Community College. I am a graduate and received certification from the University of Tennessee; Tennessee Tourism Professional and Tennessee Basic Economic Development Courses. I attended Tennessee Collaborative Leadership Academy and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executive Institute.
I worked at Dodge for 22 years. My husband and I owned our on business Photo Depot for five years. I have served as the Executive Director of the Rogersville /Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce for past 26 years.
I am a member and attend Rogersville First Baptist Church. I served on the Board of Directors of the Hawkins County Boys & Girls Club, Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, Joint Economic Development Board, Holston Business Development Board, Rogersville Main Street Board, Clinch Powell Rural Community Development Board, Hawkins County Republican Women and Chaired Hawkins County Republican Party. I have served on the Hawkins County Commission for the past 6 years. I have served on the Budget, Airport, Industrial, Ethics, Audit, and Education Committees during my tenure as a Commissioner.
I received Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award, RC& D Oliver Sanders Volunteer of the Year Award and the 2013 Robert M. Smith Outstanding Tennessee Leadership Educator Award.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
We have a great community; we need to concentrate on building it up, change the perception to a more positive image. I think the County Commission should concentrate on providing the best educational opportunities for our children, job creations, encourage retail and industrial growth, reduce crime rate, provide a better quality of life for the people of Hawkins County. If we provide job growth our tax base grows. As a non –profit organization I am well aware of being prudent with budgets.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have a passion for my community and want to see if prosper and grow. I have worked hard in my position as Executive Director of the Chamber to improve the quality of life for Hawkins County. The Three Star Program is one of the programs I am responsible for that touches every aspect of Hawkins County by providing grant opportunities for infrastructure, housing, healthcare, public safety, education and workforce development and efficient government.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I think my experience over the past 26 years has given me a good perspective of the needs and opportunities of Hawkins County and I would like to be elected as the Commissioner of the 6th district to represent the people in my district and continue to move Hawkins County forward.