Activism in the cause of something you deeply believe in, when carried out by a private citizen is a noble thing and a precious right of our Republic.
But when institutions, put in place to serve the public in a fair and impartial fashion step over the bias line, it harms the very foundation of liberty and justice for all our nation was founded on.
I am going to deal with three.
Of course, the media went rogue a long time ago, which being — in most cases — private entities is their prerogative, although they violate their original mandate, to deliver news, untainted by personal political preferences.
One only has to look at the actions of Judge Emmet Sullivan in his handling of General Michael Flynn’s case to see the American judicial system at its worst.
Judge Sullivan has evidently decided that he will be prosecuting attorney, judge, jury and arbiter of jurisprudence, in essence reopening a case where the charges have been dropped by the prosecution, charges that were obviously bogus to begin with.
Or Dallas County Judge Eric Moye, who took it upon himself to sentence a woman to seven days in jail for violating a reopen order, when, if any penalty at all, a small fine would have been more in keeping with the actions of a lady who just wanted to feed her family.
Yet, just because he could and because of his personal feelings Judge Moye decided it would be better to incarcerate her in a jail where actual criminals, who had committed seriously harmful crimes had been turned back out on the street for fear of a Coronavirus spread in the jail.
When the premier law enforcement and finest investigative agency in the world stoops to the deceptive antics they have been guilty of the last few years, indictment by trickery, threats of financial ruin, trying to script testimonies, lying to obtain warrants and sullying the reputations of a time-honored agency like the FBI, it is a dark day for due process, and an even darker day for the thousands of honest and dedicated men and women who make up the rank and file.
James Comey is a national disgrace and a dangerous loose cannon, who, as the Bible says, gags on a gnat and swallows a camel.
Hillary Clinton used an unsecured internet server to conduct the business of the United States State Department, destroyed thousands of subpoenaed documents and Comey, in spite of mountains of evidence of criminal wrongdoing, exonerated her.
And Comey, along with other FBI officials signed FISA warrant applications issued on information they knew to be false.
Why was Lois Lerner, who weaponized the Internal Revenue Service never pursued past her fifth amendment plea?
Easy answer, because the trail would have led to places the powers to be at the time didn’t want to go.
Why was Susan Rice not questioned about the supposed video that so angered the Islamists in Libya they attacked an embassy killing four Staff including a US ambassador, while four more Americans were left to fend for themselves for 13 hours while Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton twiddled their thumbs.
Was the person who made and released the video ever identified and his case tried for whatever crime the Obama administration deemed him guilty of?
Why did it take a swat team the size of a small army to arrest Roger Stone in the middle of the night? Was such a show of force with armored vehicles and frogmen for the benefit of the CNN crew that just happened to be in the neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning?
The three institutions I’m speaking about, media, law enforcement and judicial system have the conglomerate power to hound, charge, or not charge, convict and sentence innocent people to jail time, to defend or condemn, to investigate or ignore, to pass out light or heavy sentences or no sentences, all dependent on politics, ideology or sometimes, just personal like or dislike.
These three, acting in concert could subvert justice to the point where it doesn’t even really exist.
Agenda driven media, activist judges and crooked law enforcement are the things that make up nightmares and dictatorships.
Think about it, America?
What do you think?
Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem.
God Bless America.
— Charlie Daniels
(PUB. NOTE: Charlie Daniels is an iconic, best-selling American recording artist, singer, songwriter, fiddle player, and author whose recordings — including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” — have sold in the tens of millions. He is a member of The Grand Ole Opry and The Country Music Hall of Fame. Readers can follow Charlie’s SoapBox blogs on his website, www.charliedaniels.com, where you can also find his tour schedule and news of upcoming events.)
