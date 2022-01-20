The 18-year-old Canadian accused of making a false 911 gunman report from Volunteer High School on Aug. 10 is facing up to five years in prison in his home country.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong had previously told the Review his decision whether or not to seek extradition for the suspect to stand trial in Hawkins County would depend on the severity of the Canadian charges filed.
Armstrong told the Review Wednesday that based on the evidence he doesn’t believe Tennessee law would provide a more severe punishment for the suspect than what Canada is seeking. As a result Armstrong said he will leave the prosecution in the hands of Canadian authorities.
Sgt. Paul Manaigre from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told the Review Wednesday that Sean Arthur Murdock, 18, has been charged with two counts of Public Mischief and two counts of Mischief in relation to two “swatting” incidents which occurred this past August at Volunteer High School and Wautauga High School.
The maximum penalty for Public Mischief is a 5 year jail term, and for Mischief it is a 2 year term. Murdock’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.
There was no information available as to Murdock’s motive for the fake gunman calls, or why he chose two high schools approximately 1,500 miles away from his home in Manitoba.
“I can say that the accused has spoken to the investigator but I cannot provide context as to what was said at this time as other charges are pending,” Manaigre said. “The accused is being investigated for six other swatting incidents that occurred in schools in the US and charges for Public Mischief will be laid soon for these.”
Manaigre added, “It sounds like it will be going to trial at a later date as the prosecutor is asking for the maximum sentence which is not very common here in Canada for this charge.”
“Swatting” is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response.
The Swatting event at Volunteer occurred Aug. 10, 2021 was on the first full day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the caller told a dispatcher shortly after 8 a.m. that day he’d been bullied by popular students, he was in a bathroom near the front office at Volunteer High School, he was armed with a handgun, and he planned on going to the gym and using the gun.
Approximately 100 police officers from across the region descended on VHS, surrounded the school, and searched the school thoroughly while also evacuating students via school bus to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory.
By 1:30 p.m. that day police were reporting the incident was a hoax.
Aside from tying up police and rescuers for most of the day, it was also very upsetting for students, parents and school staff who didn’t know the gunman report was fake, or if their friends or loved ones were in danger.
Murdock is also accused of another Swatting event that occurred Aug. 18 at Watauga High School, which went on lockdown after what appeared to be an anonymous call from a student at the school making threats.
According to the Boone (N.C.) Police Department, someone claiming to be a distraught child called 911 and said he was at the high school and going to harm others.
Murdock resides in the Fisher River Cree Nation in Manitoba, which is the Canadian province directly above western Minnesota and the eastern half of North Dakota. He was arrested on Aug. 30 after the the RCMP responded to a residence in the Fisher River Cree Nation and executed a search warrant
A number of electronic items were seized during that Aug. 30 search warrant, and Officers arrested Murdock at the residence.
Murdock potentially faced a Class C felony filing a false report charge in Hawkins County which, for a first offender, typically results in a three year sentence.