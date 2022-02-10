A Rogersville woman who led police on a dangerous pursuit through residential streets Wednesday morning, driving through stop signs and on the wrong side of the road, had her seven-year-old daughter in the vehicle at the time.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Justin Smith stated in his report that shortly after 11:30 a.m. he observed Beatrice Faye Trent driving a vehicle on E. Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Smith knew Trent to have a suspended driver’s license, as well as a pending arrest warrant charging her with forgery and theft.
Smith reported that when he activated his blue lights and siren Trent didn’t stop, and turned up Clifton Street, before failing to obey a stop sign on Fugate Street and making a right turn onto Hawkins Street.
Trent then reportedly returned to E. Main Street.
“While on E. Main Street Trent drove into the left oncoming lane of travel around several vehicle in an attempt to evade police, and did so without regard to the safety of oncoming traffic,” Smith said.
Smith reported that Trent then turned onto Colonial Road, drove through a stop sign, and reached a high rate of speed before turning onto Tuggle Hill Road.
“While going around the curves prior to Tuggle Hill, Trent was in the oncoming lane of travel,” Smith said. “While on Tuggle Hill Trent observed Detective (Andy) Banks unit with blue lights activated, and pulled off into someone’s yard where the pursuit stopped and Trent was placed under arrest.”
Smith added, “The whole time Trent was engaging in this reckless intentional act her 7-year-old daughter was in the back seat of her vehicle.”
The child wasn’t injured and was released into the custody of a family member.
Trent was charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, child endangerment, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, driving left of center, speeding, and stop sing violation.
As for the forgery and theft allegations, On Jan. 11 a convenience store employee in Rogersville left his paycheck for $200.29 on the counter and walked away.
When he couldn’t find it later he asked his manager to check surveillance video which allegedly showed Trent take and conceal the check.
Police made contact with Trent on Jan. 30, who returned the check and was banned from that business. It was later discovered that a signature on the check had been forged, and the check hadn’t been signed by the employee, at which time a forgery and theft warrant was issued.