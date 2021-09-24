Police seized 20.8 grams of meth during a traffic stop after a passenger in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, and then dropped a pocket knife while resisting arrest.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that he stopped a 2001 Lincoln Continental for a headlight violation on Sept 14 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Big Elm Road and Netherland Inn Road in Allandale.
A passenger the vehicle, Jason Todd Ferrell, 47, 209 Big Elm Road, Church Hill, was found to be wanted in Sullivan County for a probation violation.
Winter stated in his report that Ferrell was “extremely nervous”, and was reluctant to exit the vehicle when commanded to do so. Winter reported that when Ferrell did exit the vehicle he attempted to run, but was stopped by Winter who grabbed his arm.
Ferrell then resisted and tried to break Winter’s grip on him, Winter reported.
“During the struggle a closed pocket knife fell from somewhere on the suspect,” Winter said. “The suspect was tased by Church Hill Officer Dustin Dean. By this time the suspect was on the ground and refused to give me his hands. More defensive tactics were applied and the suspect gave up.”
Upon being searched Ferrell was found in possession of baggy containing 20.8 grams of meth in his right pants pocket, and a small amount of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.
Ferrell was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, assault on an officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, at which time his bond was set at $25,000. An Oct. 18 preliminary hearing was scheduled.
Small pot farm in Rogersville residence
Jason Scott Kunkel, 44, 400 W. Broadway Street, Rogersville was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold after the HCSO and Rogersville Police Department reported locating an indoor pot growing operation in his residence.
HCSO Detective Gary Lawson stated in his report he received a tip that the occupants of 400 W. Broadway Street were operating a marijuana grow. Upon speaking to Kunkel admitted he’d been growing marijuana for 10 years and gave officers consent to search, Lawson added.
Among the items seized from the residence were two large plants, two buckets containing 3.15 pounds of marijuana, two sets of digital scales, a marijuana grinder, a growing tent, 13 grow lights, and two bags of unknown white powder substance.
Man with meth, stun gun at McDonald’s
Robert Samuel Strand, 36, of Rutledge, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with public intoxication, meth possession, and possession of Schedule III narcotics after Rogersville McDonald’s employees reported a man who appeared to be on drugs demanding to speak to a female employee.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report employees reported that Strand attempted to open the rear employee entrance, and threatened a male employee with a stun gun that was later found in his possession. Byrd said officers had trouble understanding Strand who stated he was only trying to protect the female employee.
Officers also observed Strand “seeing and hearing things that weren’t there”, and at one point Strand believed Byrd had been shot twice in the torso. Upon being arrested Strand was found in possession of a half gram of meth, a Suboxone strip, and a stun gun, Byrd reported.
Undressing at McDonald’s to avoid ‘catching fire’
Kasey Nicole Boatman, 33, of Morristown, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication after police responded to a complaint at the Rogersville McDonald’s of a woman removing her clothing while screaming that she was going to catch on fire.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report that when he arrived at the parking lot he observed Boatman nude from the waist up, but she covered herself with a T-shirt upon noticing the officer had arrived.
Byrd said Boatman appeared under the influence of narcotics, and stated she was going to catch fire and needed to remove her clothing. Boatman further stated she’d smoked what she thought was meth, but later realized “was a federal drug that made users catch fire”.
Slumped-over behind the wheel on 11-W
Kimberly Stubblefield Hubmann, 51, 729 Webster Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrest Sept. 14 an charged with meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and no insurance after the HCSO found her slumped-over behind the wheel on 11-W in Surgoinsville in front of Dot and Rick’s.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report he’d earlier observed the 2000 Toyota Corolla Hubmann was driving swerving over the fog line on 11-W, but before he could initiate a traffic stop he was dispatched to another call.
As Hutchins pulled up behind the Corolla parked in front of Dot and Rick’s he observed it begin rolling forward toward another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle blew his horn and Hubmann awoke and slammed on her brakes.
Hutchins reported that Hubmann appeared under the influence of drugs, and she admitted to taking two narcotic medications. A small amount of meth and a cut straw were found on the floorboard, and a pill grinder in her purse.