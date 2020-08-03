ROGERSVILLE — Mary E. Hamblen, age 82, of Rogersville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020 while at home.
She played the organ and piano at Hickory Cove Baptist Church and sang with the Hickory Cove Trio, Bowlin Family Quartet, Bentley’s Quartet, and Bentley’s Chapel Trio. She also played the organ and piano at Bentley’s Chapel Baptist Church for more than 35 years. Mary had a book published titled, “At the Foot of the Mountain”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie Bowlin; and infant sister, Nancy.
Mary leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Raymond J. Hamblen; daughters, Judith McCowan (Eddie) of Mooresburg, Jamie Susong of Russellville, Rebecca Hamblen (fiancé, Ray Williams) of Talbott; granddaughter, Alyssa Fultz; grandsons, Jeremy Fultz, Jordan McCowan, Jayson McCowan, and Josiah Susong; great-grandson, Brantley Bullard; brother, James Bowlin (Jane) of Kingsport; niece, Arminda Joseph (Brian) of Asheville, NC; great niece, Catherine Joseph; and several very loved cousins.
The family received friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. with burial following in Klepper Cemetery.
