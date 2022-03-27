The Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Believe it or not Hawkins County once survived an attack of “killer tomatoes”.
At first the account was thought to be an urban legend. But careful research has uncovered a great deal of evidence proving the tale to be true. Here are two different versions of an intriguing story that has been passed around the county since the 1960’s.
The following paragraphs are transcripts from taped recordings made in 2002 of the late Dr. Warner Clark, a much respected and well-known Church Hill physician.
Dr. Clark: “In the summer of 1964, I received an urgent call from Dr. Henry Lyons. He asked me to come down to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and consult with him on a rather strange medical case. It seems there was an insurgence of people coming into the emergency room with a strange illness that could not be pinpointed but stranger still was the fact that all these people were all from the Stanley Valley region of Hawkins County. The symptoms were blotchy rash, fever, nausea, dizziness and hallucinations. To be honest we just didn’t know what we were dealing with or how to treat it and why was this illness concentrated in that one particular area? Dr. Lyons and I consulted other physicians but to no avail. I even contacted my colleagues at the University of Tennessee but couldn’t offer any help either. We actually thought we might be dealing with a major epidemic. Fortunately one of the patients an eight year old boy afflicted with the illness helped us crack the case. He told us that his father, whose occupation was a farmer in the Stanley community had developed a ‘frost free tomato’.
Dr. Clark: “Apparently he had come across the idea of crossing a regular tomato plant with the Jimson Weed plant (Datura stramonium). This poisonous plant from the deadly night shade family is a distant relative of the tomato and can be easily cross pollinated. Also the Jimson can survive heavy frosts so the farmer deduced that if he could cross the two plants he would breed a frost resistant tomato. What he didn’t count on was the fact that the poison was concentrated in the ripened fruits. A single slice of tomato could make one seriously ill. Unaware of the danger, he had given out tainted tomato plants to his friends and neighbors in Stanley Valley.”
Dr. Clark: “That was the reason the illness was concentrated to that one particular area. Well sir, once we realized we were dealing with Jimson Weed poisoning of course we knew how to treat it. Somehow the story ended up in the Saturday Evening Post and a couple other national magazines. But I don’t think that the local media picked it up. We were just relieved that the situation was over but it was a nerve wrecking experience at the time.”
There was one unconfirmed report that a local lady had died in the “killer tomato” incident. Reportedly, she was clearing the supper table and ate several slices of poison tomato. But this story was never backed up with documentation.
The late Dr. Lyle R Smith was a well-known Kingsport physician. He was a graduate of Cornell University Medical School and began practicing at Holston Valley Hospital in 1955.
The following paragraphs are derived from taped conversations with Dr. Smith, whom I interviewed shortly before his death.
Dr. Smith: “First let’s talk about the Jimson Weed. It was also called ‘Loco Weed’ out West because when the cattle ate it they would go crazy. But farmers in this area found that the Jimson plant had a deep root system. So if they could draft tomato plants onto the Jimson Weed they decided they could grow good tomatoes even in a bad drought. In the 1960’s down toward late summer a family from over in the Edison community near Clinch were brought to the Holston Valley Hospital ER because the entire family was sick. Their pupils were highly dilated, they were nauseated and they had a marked redness to the skin. Well, Dr. Jernigan was on call at the ER and he had never seen anything like it. Dr. Roy Jarvis who had been born and raised in Sneedville happened to walk through the E .R he saw these people and said, ‘My Gosh that’s Jimson Weed poisoning’. So they began to look it up.”
Dr. Smith: “The Jimson produces a drug called Hyoscyamine which in hot weather concentrates in the stem and leaves. Well you see it got into the tomatoes and every time someone ate a tomato they were taking a high dose of this drug. This medical case was a rare bird and it ended up in the New Yorker magazine’s medical oddity section. It was spread all over the country.”
Today everyone who remembers the story seems to have their own version. It’s fascinating nonetheless. The attack of the” killer tomatoes” another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com