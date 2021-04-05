Hawkins County Schools receive Walmart grant to fund VHS, CHS turf football field

Hawkins County schools recently received a $1,000 environmental sustainability grant from the Walmart Community Grant program that will help fund the artificial turf football fields of Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools.
The Walmart Community Grant Program is a highly competitive program receiving more than 150,000 applications per year.
“Walmart is committed to the communities we serve, and we want to be a part of them,” said Scott Kenkel, who is the manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located in Kingsport’s Lynn Garden.
Readers may remember that the Hawkins County School board voted 5-2 in June of 2020 to approve the $1.25 million cost to install artificial turf at both VHS and CHS.
The board had discussed the idea of artificial turf for over a year before they officially voted to purchase it.
The VHS field had also experienced numerous drainage problems through the years. In fact, Hawkins County Extension Agent Jack Price and Dr. Tom Samples, Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee Turfgrass Science and Management Department, actually examined the VHS field in the spring of 2020 and concluded that it was unsafe to play on.
The school system was working on options to correct the problems when schools shut down in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, the BOE initially debated whether to repair the drainage problems and sod at VHS or purchase artificial turf for both schools.
The sod would have cost $240,000 for VHS only, and would have included redoing the crown at the grass field as well as stripping and grading the field to the proper slope and repairing the irrigation system. However, this option would have rendered the field unusable for the 2020 football season.
CHS’s current grass field is and has been in good condition, so this option would have only involved VHS.
The artificial turf cost $593,754 for Volunteer and $605,695 for Cherokee. However, Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted at the time that these are considered “ceiling prices.” The $1.25 million that was appropriated by the board also included a buffer of around $50,000.
When the BOE voted to approve the cost of turf at both schools, they specified that VHS’s field would be outfitted with turf in the 2020-2021 year, since it had experienced numerous drainage problems. CHS’s field will be outfitted at the end of the 2021 playing season.
Before the turf could officially be purchased, the school system’s budget including the allocation of money for this purpose first had to be approved by the full commission before it became official.
The school system received some strong opposition from several commissioners, and turf was a topic of a heated debate. However, the full commission eventually voted to pass the system’s budget that included the turf.
Hixson also told the commission at the time that some of the $1.25 million could be offset by community sponsorships, such as the Walmart grant that the system recently received.
The VHS turf field was completed in the late summer of 2020 and was unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony the following September. The VHS football team was then able to play their first season on the new surface.
“All of us at Hawkins County Schools thank Walmart for its contribution to this project and appreciate their generosity,” Hixson said of the Walmart grant. “I applaud the efforts of our board of education, Thomas Floyd, Cherokee and Volunteer high school site staff, staff from Baseline Turf, our coaches and athletic directors as well as the community for supporting these projects. The resulting work provides safe playing and multi-use field surfaces for both schools that are far easier to maintain and will last for years to come.”