The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department now has 25 new fingerprinting kits, thanks to a generous donation from residents in two neighborhoods in the Mooresburg area.
This is enough to outfit every HCSO patrol car.
“This is a great day for Hawkins County,” said Chris Klepeis, who is the president of the Legacy Bay homeowner’s association.
Several members of both communities gathered at the Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 18 to present the kits.
She explained that, when she and the president of the Chelaque Community heard that not all vehicles within the HCSO carried fingerprint kits, the two neighborhoods decided to purchase these kits and present them to the Sheriff’s Department “so that the county would then be able to do a good job as far as finding out who perpetrators are and people who break the law.”
“It’s our distinct pleasure to be able to do this for Hawkins County,” added Jody Howells, who is the president of Chelaque homeowner’s association.
Before this donation, only HCSO Detectives had these kits.
The decision for the two neighborhoods to band together on this project came after several boat thefts took place in September at Legacy Bay.
“We were actually quite surprised to find out that the deputies didn’t have these kits,” Howells said. “We are really glad to be able to help them out on this.”
Both neighborhoods had also recently formed neighborhood watch committees that consisted in part of retired law enforcement officers who live in the neighborhoods.
When the two associations decided to purchase the fingerprint kits, these retirees were instrumental in acquiring these kits.
Ken Quaco, who lives in the Legacy Bay community, served for 33 years in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
“I talked to the Sheriff about these fingerprint kits, found out what kind they wanted and we purchased 25 of them between us and Chelaque,” Quaco said.
Jerry Keys of the Chelaque community also served for 33 years in law enforcement in Northern Virginia.
“Our patrol units don’t have fingerprint kits, so the first officer on the scene is not able to take fingerprints if they are needed,” Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. “The detectives are usually the ones that take them. Now, if an officer sees a need or finds evidence they may need to take before a detective can get there, they can do so. It’s a tremendous asset to the patrol division.”
He explained that HCSO didn’t have the money in the budget to purchase this many kits.
“We’re thankful to these folks in both communities,” he said.
Lieutenant Greg Larkin, who is over the HCSO Patrol Division explained that, before these kits are issued, his officers will be trained on how to properly use the kit and take fingerprints. This skill is actually not taught in the police academy.
These kits will be used to take fingerprints from evidence material that suspects may have touched at a crime scene.
Both Chelaque and Legacy Bay are gated communities located in the Mooresuburg area on Cherokee Lake and consist of many retirees from out of state.