For many, Mother’s Day is a time for recalling someone who is no longer with us. Here’s how to honor your mom after she’s gone.
TELL HER STORY
Make sure you mother is never forgotten by telling her story to the next generation. You may also find solace in reaching out to some of your mother’s other family and friends to learn new things. Their stories can then become part of yours.
WRITE TO HER
You always bought her a card for Mother’s Day — so why break with tradition? Writing down your thoughts and feelings, even in just a few brief words, can be therapeutic for those with deceased moms. Share as much or as little as you’d like. Just make sure it’s from the heart. Once you’ve finished, sign it as you always did — with love.
PAY YOUR RESPECTS
In Peru, Mother’s Day traditions include stops at local cemeteries, where the graves of moms who have passed on are cleaned and then decorated. Incorporate this idea into your own holiday by visiting your mother’s final resting place. Bring an arrangement of white carnations — the traditional flower of remembrance — and other appropriate mementos that remind you of mom. If you’d like, say a few words, or perhaps read a favorite poem. Just being there can sometimes bring great comfort.
RETURN TO HER RECIPES
Did your mother have a special dish or meal that she always served on major family occasions? Why not strap on an apron and cook like she once did? Share this special meal with friends, family members and neighbors. Whether it was a homemade soup, a Sunday roast, cake or pie, returning to these heirloom recipes will bring cherished memories rushing back.
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF
Remember that how you spend this holiday is completely up to you. Perhaps you want to perform some special act of appreciation, or spend time with family and friends. Or maybe you’d rather have a quiet day alone, working on some home project or perhaps gardening. Whatever you choose, work to avoid guilt, in particular early into your time apart.
Respect your own feelings on a day that can be associated with such acute pain for those left behind.