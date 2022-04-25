As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide.
At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began working alongside the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening.
Just before midnight, Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Upon arrival, they found Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7, deceased. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was identified as a possible suspect.
This afternoon, the suspect was charged via a juvenile petition in connection with the homicides. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
“The bodies have been sent for an autopsy. At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
The age of the minor and circumstances of the double homicide have not been released. It was not known Monday what the relationship of the minor was to the victims or if the person charged would be prosecuted as an adult.
The house on the property where the crime occurred is about halfway between Old Ducktown Road and Chariot Trail on Old Snapps Ferry Road.
The TBI is working with sheriff’s department detectives investigating the homicides. The TBI Mobile Crime Lab from Knoxville arrived at the location early Monday morning.
The Greeneville Sun contributed to this report.