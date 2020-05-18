ROGERSVILLE — Wanda Mowl, age 85, of Rogersville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 15, 2020, from Church Hill Health Care and Rehab.
She was a faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Wanda was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her, husband, Garnie Ray Mowl; parents, John and Jessie Tipton; brothers, Bobby Tipton, Howard Tipton, and Ralph Tipton; sisters, Louise Matthews, Ruby Tipton, Jennette Cloud, and Helen Voiles.
Wanda is survived by her loving daughter, Martha L. Pleier and husband, Edward; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.