The Hawkins County Humane Society needs your help to reduce their usual spring time fill-up of cats and dogs. They now have 53 dogs and 61 cats. Over the last year (2020), the shelter took in 569 dogs and 212 cats. Of those, they directly transitioned 380 dogs and 180 cats to new homes. They now need more adoptions from the public to make more space for other critters to come into the shelter.
A problem for the Humane Society is, since they are a strong ‘no-kill’ shelter, they have many longer-term dogs and cats that are harder to adopt out and cost additional resources to maintain.
They have not euthanized a single dog or cat for kennel space for over seven years. Further, they have not euthanized a single dog or cat for aggression or behavioral issues in over three years. HCHS keeps their feral cats, too, and tries to neuter and release to an adopter’s barn. They have their usual percentages of very cute adoptable dogs and cats, too. They are just adopted out more quickly with new fur-babies always coming in to replace them.
Nationally, about 56% of all dogs and 71% of cats that enter animal shelters are euthanized, according to American Humane. Most so-called ‘no-kill’ shelters can euthanize 10% of their animals and keep their status, according to Best Friends Animal Society.
For many shelters, this means hundreds of animals per year may be euthanized, but still being able to keep the ‘no-kill status’. This is a staggering number by Hawkins County Humane Society standards. With almost 800 animals going through their shelter per year and not humanely euthanizing a single animal for space or aggression over the last three years makes the Hawkins County Humane Society one of the best no-kill facilities in the region.
Many rescues and touching stories
The Hawkins County Humane Society has done many rescues in 2020. From a monkey that was left in a home for weeks with no power, with a dead dog in the bath tub. They were involved in a rescue in Church Hill where eight dogs were living in horrible conditions, along with one dead dog still on its chain.The Hawkins County Humane Society won the animal abuse case against the owner.
They rescued a dog that was staying by his home when the owner passed away several weeks ago. HCHS experienced another touching story when a dog was reunited with his owners after being missing for 12 years. Another individual had five dogs in a shed with no windows, no sunlight and were living in approximately two feet of feces, along with one other dog that was deceased. The owner stated that he just threw food in to them each day. The owner was arrested and pled guilty.
We had another sweet dog that had gasoline poured on him and was totally blind. The community really came together for the dog they named Diesel. Diesel is now living a beautiful life, filled with days playing in the creek and a family that loves him. All of these rescued animals are now in wonderful homes.
Urgent need for funding
The Hawkins County Humane Society is also in an urgent need of funding to help improve their aging shelter. The building was originally a home, then a mechanics shop and now an animal shelter. HCHS operates at a fraction of the cost of other counties. Most of our income is from the public. The shelter leverages resources and volunteers to really make this shelter work well. They have had some water damage over the years with some walls needing to be replaced. The shelter has inadequate insulation with a recent power bill recently over $900 a month. The cost for minimal attic insulation is $2,000. The cost for the outside kennels to repair and replace is approximately $2,000. They have aging cat kennels that needs to be replaced and updated. HCHS needs improved ventilation that is essential for the well-being of the animals, staff and visitors. The staff is overall underpaid, not having significant pay raises in the last several years.
Many animals available for adoption
Many of their amazing dogs and cats available for adoption are given below.
Dogs
• Lucia (arrived at the shelter around Feb. 2019), 2 years, Female, Pointer & lab, fixed. Lucia is overall very sweet and very loving. She loves to play and to kiss. She also likes to hang out. However, she is showing more jealousy and aggression, especially to strangers. 1+ year at shelter
• Jack (arrived May 2020), 2 years, Male, Black Lab, fixed. A very pretty sweetheart. He loves to play. He has moderate to high energy so best off having a yard and someone to take him on walks. He can climb fences (electric fence may work). Around 1 year at shelter
• Champ (arrived August 8, 2020), 8-9 years, Male, Terrier mix, fixed. Champ loves walks and to hang out. He is overall a very low activity and sweet dog. His only problem is he loves food so much he can be very food aggressive. 265 days at shelter
• Will (arrived Oct. 24, 2020), 2 years, Male, Shepherd, fixed. A beautiful dog that is great on a leash and can play and play. He can bond really well and can show affection. He does show some aggression to strangers and other some other dogs so care must be taken. MR POTENTIAL 180 days at shelter
• Lucy (arrived June, 2020), Stafford Terrier, female, 2 years, fixed, F. Another victim of someone moving. Lucy is a little shy and takes a few minutes to warm up to you. She has moderate energy. She loves the outdoors and loves walks. She has a lot of energy and maybe best with older children Around 300 days at shelter.
• Daphne (arrived April 24, 2021), Shepherd mix, female, 1 year. Daphne is precious and loves people. She is a little anxious but an all-around sweet dog.
• Trixie (Arrived April 27, 2021), Beagle mix, female, 7 years. Trixie is a dear and loving sweetie. She is a little anxious at the shelter but settles down well with loving.
• Duchess (Arrived April 27, 2021), Red Heeler mix, 1-2 years. Duchess is a little shy but very sweet. She is a really nice all around dog. Very gentle around people with low to medium activity.
• Kane (Arrived April 27, 2021), German Shepherd, male, 1 year. Kane is a great German Shepherd sweetheart. He is really affectionate and great to hang around.
• Fido (Arrived April 20, 2021), Beagle and Hound, male, 2-3 years. He is a super sweet and shy puppy dog. A nice, loving and precious baby.
Cats
• Chong, Tabby, Adult male. Very loving, really cuddles and is so handsome.
•Precious, Tabby, young female. Really sweet likes dogs but not cats!
• Buddha, Domestic short hair, adult male. A mellow sweet and loving kitty.