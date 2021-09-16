Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright will soon receive a formal job evaluation from both the Aldermen and the city employees.
This evaluation stems from the many instances when various Aldermen have attempted to fire Housewright.
During the most recent incident in January of this year, Alderman Jim Gilliam made a motion that the position of City Manager be eliminated and Housewright be named City Recorder instead. After receiving outspoken opposition, the board instead voted to bring in an unbiased third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance. Additionally, they voted to have City Attorney John Pevy draw up a contract for Housewright that would give him a six-month severance package should he be terminated without just cause.
This contract was then approved by the board the following February.
The results of the evaluation are expected to be discussed by the board at its October meeting.
Anonymous evaluations
MTAS (municipal technical advisory service) Human Resources consultant Betsy Cunningham came before the board at its Sept. 9 workshop to explain the evaluation process and offer guidance.
The evaluations will be distributed to all board members and city employees beginning Sept. 23 when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has its monthly meeting. The form lists 10 different areas of the City Manager’s duties and asks the participant to rate on a scale of one to five how well the participant feels the City Manager accomplished each goal.
The evaluation forms will be completed anonymously, and participants will have the option to fill out a paper or electronic copy. Cunningham explained that she will also draft a cover letter to go along with the survey explaining to employees why the survey is being conducted.
“Oftentimes, when you roll it out, it can cause a little fear or anxiety [among the employees],” Cunningham said. “So you want to tell them, part of our role is to make sure that we can help coach and encourage Mike on what he needs to do.”
She added, “If the media hears ‘we’re evaluating our city manager,’ it’s automatically a negative thing, but we can be proactive as a city and say, ‘we want to continue to offer the best we can for our community so that’s why we’re doing this.’”
Housewright will also complete a self evaluation.
The anonymous responses will be given to Cunningham to be compiled. The aldermen will then be presented with this data at their October meeting. Pevy noted that this evaluation will become an annual process.
Can we “get rid of him”?
Alderman Darby Patrick asked Cunningham how the duties of a City Manager differ among towns.
“I’ve been doing some research and found out that there are some areas where the board still does the hiring and firing of the supervisors,” Patrick said. “Then, there are some where the City Manager does this.”
“I think you’re much more likely to have potential problems, and you’re much more likely to get into trouble if the board is doing that,” Pevy told the board. “For one thing, it has to be done in public. And, rather than having one person who could slip up and say the wrong thing, you would have seven. In the hiring process, that is critical. One wrong question about age, gender, having kids or religion could subject you to a potential discrimination suit that would be very difficult to win on the back end.”
Cunningham stated her agreement and noted that she was not familiar with any city in which the board hired and fired supervisors.
“Let’s say we do this and it came back not like what we thought it was going to be--it came back low, to get rid of him, what would happen then?” Patrick asked. “Would it be up to the board?”
“The board will have to review the findings and then determine their position and opinions based on those findings,” Pevy said. “As that severance agreement stated--and it has obviously been too long in coming--this is just a way for the board to evaluate performance and determine instruction or potential criticism and what decisions the board may want to make with respect to the position.”
Cunningham also noted that the evaluation should be used as a way to give Housewright positive affirmation. She also suggested that town employees receive similar evaluations as a way to coach.
Background
Mount Carmel has a long history of Aldermen attempting to fire Housewright. It was this history that prompted the board to offer Housewright the aforementioned contract.
Most recently, Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk, who was absent from the Sept. 9 workshop, leveled several accusations against Housewright after Mawk was warned twice about violating the Sunshine Law, otherwise known as the Tennessee Open Meetings Act. This Act requires that all meetings of a governing body are to be public meetings and open to the public at all times.
Additionally, Mawk and Patrick were caught on video prior to the July 22 meeting talking about how they would vote in an upcoming meeting. Housewright then played the video at the Aug. 12 workshop and again warned them against violating the Sunshine Law.
As a result of these violations, the board will reconsider Mawk as the Vice Mayor at its upcoming Sept. 23 meeting.