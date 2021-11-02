Evaluations of Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright from both the city employees and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are in, and they provide two very different opinions.
Whereas Housewright received a combined overall score of a 4.3 out of 5 from the employees who work under him, he received a combined overall score of a 2.8 from the BMA. The BMA itself is also very divided, as two Aldermen rated Housewright at a 1 out of 5 on all 77 criteria, others rated him no lower than a 4.
This evaluation stems from the many instances when various Aldermen have attempted to fire Housewright.
During the most recent incident in January of this year, Alderman Jim Gilliam made a motion that the position of City Manager be eliminated and Housewright be named City Recorder instead. After receiving outspoken opposition, the board instead voted to bring in an unbiased third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance. Additionally, they voted to have City Attorney John Pevy draw up a contract for Housewright that would give him a six-month severance package should he be terminated without just cause.
This contract was then approved by the board the following February. The evaluations were discussed in depth during the Oct. 28 BMA meeting.
Breakdown of BMA evaluations
The evaluations consisted of 10 overall categories with separate skills that were rated on a scale of 1 to 5 in each category. A score of 1 represents “does not meet expectations,” 3 represents “meets expectations” and 5 represents “outstanding performance.” Participants were also able to leave written comments at the end of the evaluation.
The evaluations were completed anonymously, though some Aldermen chose to sign their name. All employee evaluations were completely anonymous, and the employees completed the exact same evaluation as the board. All seven aldermen participated in the evaluation.
Housewright received an average score of 2.8 for Ability to Manage, 2.8 in Ability for Lead, 2.8 for Ability to Communicate, 2.7 for Ability to Make Decisions, 2.8 for Responsiveness to Others, 2.7 for Ability to Maintain an Effective Work Climate, 2.6 for Creativity, 2.8 for Implementation of Commission Policies and Procedures, 2.8 for Supervision and Staff Development, and 3.0 for Physical and Financial Resources.
Alderman makes allegations against City Manager
Notably, Alderman Jim Gilliam and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk rated Housewright at a 1 out of 5 for all 77 questions. In the space provided for written comments on Housewright’s ability to lead, Gilliam wrote, “can’t lead he believes in suck-asses.”
Instead of individually marking each question with her response, Mawk actually drew a line down the page indicating a score of 1 for every category.
She also wrote at the top of her evaluation “see attached for the truth. Not all the truth has been told.”
She then attached multiple pages of allegations against Housewright including the ethics complaint filed by citizen Brenda Parker against him over the removal of a streetlight. Among a slew of other things, Mawk alleged that Housewright “did not pay the insurance for two months” while former CMFO Tammy Connor was on medical leave, causing employees to go without insurance.
None of Mawk’s allegations were mirrored in the employees’ evaluations of Housewright. Instead, they were overwhelmingly positive towards him and were critical of the BMA.
Mayor Pat Stilwell wrote several positive comments about Housewright including, “he will go out and work in any department if they are short of help--even up at the sewer department. He takes care of our financial resources too. I am proud to have him as City Manager…”
Breakdown of employee evaluations
30 evaluations were distributed to the employees, and 24 employees completed the evaluation, which made for an 80% response rate.
“That’s a very high response rate,” Pevy told the board.
Alderman John Gibson told the board that his research indicated the average response rate for non-mandated employee surveys is between 30-40%.
Housewright received an average score of 4.2 for Ability to Manage, 4.3 for Ability to Lead, 4.2 in Ability to Communicate, 4.3 for Ability to Make Decisions, 4.3 for Responsiveness to Others, 4.2 for Ability to Maintain an Effective Work Climate, 4.2 for Creativity, 4.2 for Implementation of Commission Policies and Procedures, 4.3 for Supervision and Staff Development, and 4.3 for Physical and Financial Resources.
Nearly every single written comment left by employees praised Housewright. Some notable written comments include the following. More can be read in the photos accompanying the online version of this article.
“Mike Housewright is a down to earth person in supervision. [He] understands the human element and is not out of touch with people as most high-end supervisors are. He is very methodical when it comes to his thought processes. He doesn’t make hasty decisions but, instead, prefers to ponder on them and weigh all the facts before coming to a decision because he understands his decisions affect the entire town and not just one person. He is also highly educated, and it shows.”
“One of the best managers I have worked for.”
“A rating of 5 is not high enough for what this city manager has endured from the BMA. The constant harassment day after day, but he still does an outstanding job. The employees would like the opportunity to rate the board.”
“Housewright stands by his employees and has shown that he defends his employees...The people of this town see what he goes through month after month, and they are tired of it as well as are the employees. Housewright cannot be bought and will always do what is in the best interest of the town. That is is the most obvious fact here, or people would not be trying to get him out of the way for personal gain.”
“The city manager always relies on the city attorney regarding state law, which is his job. The BMA thinks they know what is best, regardless of law, which is what gets them in trouble 24/7 with sunshine law, etc.”
“Board’s evaluations are politically fueled”
Alderman Mindy Fleishour read from and compared some of the written comments from the employees and the board.
“There is obviously bias among the board,” she said. “In my opinion, the employees evaluations are the ones that hold weight because they are the ones who have to work with him every day. The board’s evaluations are politically fueled.”
“We didn’t get anything negative back about Housewright as the [employees'] supervisor,” Stilwell said.
The board’s divided evaluations were cited by several Aldermen as one of the reasons they voted against a resolution later during the Oct. 28 meeting that would have given the board final say in hiring and firing decisions. An additional article detailing this resolution and corresponding vote can also be found in the Review’s Midweek edition and will be linked to the online version of this article.