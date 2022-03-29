Goodies, cards and letters sent by Project Serve Our Soldiers are a wonderful treat for Hawkins County residents in the military serving on active duty.
The real gift PSOS provides, however, is the knowledge that friends and neighbors at home are thinking about you.
On Saturday PSOS hosted its annual Arts and Crafts fair at the National Guard Armory in Rogersville. The event is a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the care packages, as well as postage.
Funds were raised through fees for crafts booths, and there were also raffles for donated prizes. The grand prize was a handmade wooden box containing $500 worth of certificates for meals and other items from Rogersville businesses.
Rogersville Vice-Mayor Brian Hartness drew the winning ticket for the grand prize which went to Charlotte Charles.
Event organizer Corki Weart, who founded PSOS, reported that Rogersville based non-profit organization Four Square Inc. presented PSOS with a check for $1,000 Saturday.
”This is a wonderful program”
Among the visitors to the fair Saturday was Jody Roten, who is the grandmother of twin brothers — Preston and Ridge Russell — who are in the Marine Corp.
Roten attended the Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday to support PSOS and expressed her gratitude for the program.
“One is stationed in California and one is in North Carolina,” Roten said. “I think they just recently got in touch with Corki to start getting card and letters from students and things from school. They think it’s awesome. They love to hear from home.”
Roten added, “I think this is a wonderful program to support for people in our local community. Our hometown heroes.”
”It’s very fulfilling”
Amy Williams has a son Mason Williams and a daughter Madison Williams, both of whom are in the Navy and stationed in Norfolk, Va.
Madison was a member of Cherokee High School’s NJROTC and went into the Navy after graduating in 2018, and currently serves on a carrier. She inspired her older brother Mason who joined the Navy a year later and he currently serves on a submarine.
Amy Williams recently got involved as a PSOS volunteer and had a booth at Saturday’s crafts fair where she was selling items she had croqueted.
“I love it,” Williams said. “It’s very fulfilling. My kids have yet to get a package, but we just got involved. I’ve been involved with the creative social days we’ve been having here, and it’s just been wonderful to meet with people and fellowship.”
To contribute to Project Serve Our Soldiers mail your donation to: Project Serve our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN, 37857
To submit the name of an active military person please email: projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com or call 407-883-2036