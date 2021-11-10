Surgoinsville native and WWII Veteran Edgar Alley turned 99 this past Sept. 4.
A walking treasure trove of information, Alley’s memory of cleanup at Pearl Harbor after the bombing and his unit’s trek across Japan to disarm the military and civilians upon the Japanese surrender is still sharp and clear.
“I just can’t believe it,” Alley told the Review of turning 99. “As far as feeling good, though, I feel just as good as I ever did. My legs just don’t carry me like they used to.”
His family described him as a “Jack of All Trades,” a handyman, a mechanic, an electrician and able to work on anything.
“He can do anything,” his younger sister Marie Merrell told the Review. “But that’s just an Alley thing.”
The son of a farmer
Alley was born on Sept. 4, 1922 as the middle child to a family of farmers. Sadly, Alley’s father passed away when he was only six years old, so he and his older brother Elmer began to work on the family’s 290 acre farm in the Stanley Valley community as little boys.
“I had to work to help put bread on the table and have clothes to wear,” Alley said.
When he finished 8th grade at Okalona School, he proceeded to Church Hill High School but stayed only one day. Instead, he began to work as a surveyor for his uncle Hugh E. Alley who owned Alley Construction Company and was a surveyor for the state of Tennessee. There he made roughly $4 per day.
Just before his 18th birthday, Alley put in an application to work at Eastman Chemical Company and was hired as a spinner in the yarn plant just after his birthday. There, he made $8.25 for 8 hours of work. He would eventually go on earn his GED and retire from Eastman after 43 years.
At 19, Alley married his sweetheart, Elsie Fields on Dec. 19, 1941. They would go on to have two children, Ronald and Linda. He now has three grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Sadly, Elsie passed away on Sept. 16 of this year. The couple would have been married 80 years this December.
Alley drafted into WWII
Alley first heard about the U.S.’s potential involvement in WWII when he encountered a young boy selling newspapers as he got off a bus one December morning in 1941.
“The newspaper said, ‘Japan struck Pearl Harbor,’” Alley said.
Alley had only been married for around a year when he was drafted into the Army on Dec. 4, 1942. Around 10 other young men from Alley’s neighborhood were drafted at the same time. His brother, Elmer, had already received his own draft notice just a few weeks prior.
“I was expecting to be drafted, but I wasn’t really excited,” he said. “I was dreading going, but I wanted to go at the same time. I dreaded going overseas and being in battle.”
He had only two week to prepare for departure and left for basic training on a bus the following Dec. 11.
“We were told to report to Rogersville on a certain day,” he said. “There were several of my friends, T.J. Walters and Ralph Cox, and who were right along with me.”
The busload of Hawkins County men were driven to Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. to be sworn into the Army and then taken to Camp Breckenridge, Ky for basic training. Walters would remain in the same outfit as Alley for the entirety of Alley’s Army tenure.
Next, the group was brought back to an area between Nashville and Cookeville Tennessee to participate in field training for three months.
“We did maneuvers and had different companies that would fight,” he said. “Some of it was pretty rough and scary.”
An entry from the Tennessee Encyclopedia explains that this specific area was chosen for field maneuvers, as the terrain resembled the Rhine and Western Europe where battles were taking place. Many divisions were sent here as a sort of last training before actual combat.
Next, the group marched all the way from Nashville to Camp Rucker, Ala. alongside the highway as part of their training. They stopped each night and slept in pup tents, made breakfast the next morning, and then hit the road again.
“We were give out, worn out and disgusted,” he said of this trek.
When they arrived at their destination, they found several bands set up all along the road for the last mile into the camp, playing triumphant music to welcome the soldiers. Alley said they could be heard from miles away.
“We knew where we were going by the direction of the train”
When the unit received the call to head overseas, Alley and his fellow soldiers still did not know whether he would be taken to the Pacific or European Theater of the war.
“We got on the train, and it headed straight north towards Chicago,” he said. “When it got to Chicago, the train turned and started West, so we knew we were headed to the Pacific.”
The unit then loaded onto a ship in Washington state.
“The ship left out at night, and, when we woke up the next morning and looked out the port hole, we couldn’t see land anywhere,” he said. “We were disappointed that we didn’t know where we were going.”
Little did they know, the group was headed to Pearl Harbor to clean up the damage from the bombing.
“It was awful to look at--seeing all those ships and knowing that a lot of bodies were in the water,” Alley said of the sight he found at Pearl Harbor. “We were on island defense there for almost a year because they thought the Japanese were coming back to take it.”
Just before the bombs were dropped
The unit eventually moved down through the other Pacific Islands, from the Marshall Islands to the Philippines, headed for Japan. The group was on their way to Japan just as the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“We were just off the coast of Japan, and they halted us out there until the emperor of Japan signed the treaty with General MacArthur,” Alley said. “Just as soon as he signed it, we hit the beach. I drove the first vehicle ashore in Japan when the war was over.”
However, that was not an easy drive.
“We knew we were going to be in water, so we had waterproofed the engines of our Jeeps,” he said. “They unloaded us from these landing barges where the end drops down into the water. When our barge was several hundred yards from the beach, we hit a sandbar. The Navy orders were, when the barge drivers felt it hit, they were to drop the front end of the barge and let us drive out.”
Because the barge drivers felt the barge hit the sandbar, they thought they had reached shore, so they let the Jeeps out far too early.
He added, “When we got out, the whole vehicle went under water. I could just barely keep my head above water driving the Jeep. We had the exhaust pipes extended up above the windshield to vent to the carburetor, but some of them were in so deep that even that pipe went under water. Some of them lost their Jeeps and had to swim out.”
Crashing planes and spraying DDT
Though the war was technically over, Alley’s unit was sent into Japan to disarm their military and, eventually, their citizens.
“We thought it was going to be rough, but, as we were coming into Japan, women and children cheered us more than people did when we came home,” he said. “They were lined up in the streets with little American flags. Where they got them I don’t know. Even children were lined up for miles with little flags waving.”
The unit began the disarmament at the largest military airfield in Japan with thousands of planes. They arrived in early 1946, Alley remembered that the weather was cold and dreary.
“They were very cooperative in handing over the guns and planes,” he added. “The colonel told us, ‘we want the planes destroyed, but DO NOT get them off the ground. If you do, you will be shot down.’ We had to destroy all the planes in that airfield, so we would get in the planes, run them down the runway, run them together, and tear the wings off. Then we’d get in another one and do the same thing. At times, we had fun out of it.”
To stay warm during the cold weather, Alley and his fellow soldiers would seek shelter inside the airplane hangers.
“We would break into those airplane hangers, and we found stored crates that had rice straw packing inside,” he said. “We were all wet and cold, so we busted the crates open and made ourselves beds out of the rice straw. We woke up the next morning scratching and itching all over. Come to find out that rice straw was infested with fleas and bugs. We were all eaten up.”
He added, “They lined us up on the runway, made us strip all our clothes up, piled them up, poured gas on them, and set them on fire. Then they took DDT (which was later banned in the US due to its adverse environmental and health effects), sprayed our whole bodies down with it and gave us new clothes.”
Thankfully, Alley noted he has never had any adverse reactions from the DDT and he never heard of any from his fellow soldiers.
Disarming Japanese military, civilians
“Then we went throughout the countryside taking up anything that was military,” he said. “At first, we just went to military bases. Then, we went anywhere we could find a weapon.”
Groups of three or four truck loads of soldiers then traveled together to private residences to confiscate weapons.
“You just searched their home to see if there were any weapons, and there were thousands of us doing that,” he said. “Some of them would meet you at the door with their weapons, hand it over, and we wouldn’t even search their house.”
He noted that none of his fellow soldiers expected the Japanese to be as cooperative in disarmament as they found them to be.
“But it was pitiful to see all the little children hungry,” he said. “When we finished eating at the mess hall, we would walk out the door to the trash cans to dump out what you didn’t eat. There would be children of all ages holding out their hands or an old rusty cup for you to put what food you had left into. It was disturbing to see them lined up like that. A lot of us wouldn’t even eat all we had just so we would have some for the kids outside.”
When Alley and his fellow soldiers left their camp in Osaka, they traveled through both Hiroshima and Nagasaki on their way to their next destination.
“They looked like a volcano crater where they had dropped the bombs,” he said. “It was just a big hole in the ground where a city used to be, and you could see all the way across it.”
“I thought we would lose the ship”
As Alley and his unit prepared to head home, he and T.J. Walters, who was Alley’s friend from back home, ate breakfast together before boarding the ship.
“I punched T.J. and said, ‘look who is sitting over yonder!’” Alley said. “It was Ralph Cox! (Another of Alley’s friends from East Tennessee.) He had been in another outfit, and we hadn’t seen each other since we went to school together. It was good to know he had survived.”
On the way home, the ship Alley was on got word that a bad storm was coming. In an attempt to avoid it, the ship turned South for three days, but they still got into the edge of the storm.
“I thought we were going to lose the ship,” Alley said. “The whole front end would go completely under water and then back out. It would dip up water on one side and roll it across the ship and back the other way.”
This went on for a full day and a half before they finally moved out of the storm.
“The captain told us he had been a captain for 35 years, and that was the first time he had ever gotten sick,” he said.
When they finally made it to San Francisco Bay one early morning, the fog was so heavy that the ship had to wait at sea for several hours.
“When we were finally able to come to shore, the ship blew its horn as we passed under the Golden Gate Bridge,” he said. “But, it was so foggy that we could just barely see it. Then, we almost hit another ship that was coming out. They started blowing horns, and each one turned in a different direction. They didn’t hit, but they were so close you could have jumped from one to the other.”
Alley was discharged from the Army in Cape Chaffee, Ar. on Jan. 31, 1946.
“When they handed me my discharge papers, I asked, ‘what about funds for me to get on home?’” Alley said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Mister, you’re a civilian now. Get home the best way you can.’”
Having no way to reach his family back home, Alley and several of his friends who had been drafted together hitched rides from truckers all the way from Arkansas to East Tennessee. He had to walk the last 15 mile stretch and finally saw home at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 2, 1946.
“All of my family was still asleep in the bed,” he said. They had no idea he was due to arrive home that day. “I remember the first time I saw my wife again, she was coming down the stairs with her gown on. When she finally saw me, she grabbed me and hugged me.”