ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Republican Party has announced several events coming up soon that will be of interest to local GOP voters.
• The newly organized Hawkins Co. Teenage Republicans will meet Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at the GOP Headquarters located on South Church Street.
• First Congressional District of Tennessee candidate Rusty Crowe will be making a campaign stop at the GOP Headquarters in Rogersville on Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m.
• First Congressional District of Tennessee candidate John Clark will be making a campaign stop on Monday, June 8, at Occasions on The Square, in Rogersville, for a breakfast “meet and greet” at 7:30 a.m. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting.
• The Hawkins GOP Reagan Day Dinner is planned for Saturday, June 20, at 6 p.m., at the American Legion building on East Main Street, in Rogersville. Reserved tickets are required and are now on sale ($40 each) from Nancy Barker.
The Republican Headquarters, which has lots of free brochures, yard signs, literature, and other information, is open Tuesday through Fridays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They also have some ‘Trump for President’ items that are available for purchase while supplies last.
