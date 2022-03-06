There is a story in Mark 4:38-40 about the disciples sailing across the sea of Galilee one night when a sudden storm rose up and those seasoned fishermen on board thought they were surely going to drown.
Waves were crashing in on the little boat until the disciples thought to call on Jesus.
Just where do we find Jesus during this story? He was in the back of the boat sleeping. The disciples just might have put off waking the Master because He often challenged them with a word of correction, but they thought they were about to die so I can see them break protocol to wake Jesus, saying, “Master, don’t you care that we perish”?
Let’s pause just a minute and let me tell you a story. I happened to be in Knoxville once when I was going to UT and a carload of us boys were driving downtown. We came over a hill backed up by traffic. We were in a lane stopped by emergency vehicles ahead of us and cars already followed us so there was no way to get out. Fire trucks had just arrived and smoke bellowed out of an 8 story apartment building just to our left.
Because we were coming down a hill, we were actually level with about the 3rd floor very close to the building. We saw a lady raise her window and frantically wave her hands. A ladder truck raised the ladder to her window and a fireman had climbed to the window. He reached his hands to grip her hands and help her turn around and get on the ladder, but she panicked, broke loose from his hands and jumped out of the window over the fireman to her death on the street below.
What just happened? What did we see? I will never forget. This lady panicked. When you are fearful, you can potentially panic and lose control of your senses and put yourself and those around you at risk. Many people drowning in a swimming pool have panicked and pulled under the rescuer causing both to die.
The disciples seemed to be just at that point in this story. They could have easily jumped ship into the story sea and lost their lives. But think about this. The God of heaven and earth was in the boat with them. If they were in a boat with the God that created the universe, it would have been impossible for them to sink. If we can just kept the proper perspective in our storms and times of trouble, it could saves lives.
Jesus finally woke up, spoke to the storm and it instantly calmed. Oh, yes and He didn’t forget to chide the disciples over their lack of faith.
Today, we see many in this nation who have been fearful, next to panicky over the very fear of COVID. Now we are inundated with the ‘what-if’s” of the Ukraine. The storms that confront us are real. But I want to ask the question- Who is in the boat with you during your storm? If it is Jesus, we have no more reason to fear than the disciples should have.
Our best stance to position ourselves again a storm is turning off the news and getting on our knees and calling on that matchless name of Jesus. In today’s storms, we find it more common that it is us who are asleep rather than Jesus. He is still just able to speak to our storms today as He was then. Can I urge all of us to begin calling on Him together an see the difference it will make.