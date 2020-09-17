Free toiletries, basic living necessities and school supplies will be available to those who express a need and come to the Hancock County Rescue Squad on Saturday, September 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. until supplies are gone.
The Rescue Squad is located at 131 New Jail Street in Sneedville.The items will be provided on site by Greater Good of East Tennessee.
Those desiring these free needed items may get them by notifying Greater Good of East Tennessee in advance.Text your full name, address, phone number, and the ages/sexes of those living in the household to 865-310-1117.
Once recieved, the available items will be ready for pickup on site.Those wishing to donate items or provide a monetary contribution can contact Greater Good of East Tennessee, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, at www.greatergoodet.org.