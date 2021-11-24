As nearly a half century of automotive manufacturing winds down at Rogersville’e ZF Automotive plant, state and county economic development officials are looking to help market the 254,000 square foot facility.
ZF announced in September of 2020 that the facility, formerly known at TRW Automotive, would be shutting down in December of 2021 and relocating production to Mexico. At the time of the announcement ZF employed approximately 200 people.
Employees tell the Review that people from Mexico have been brought in for training at the Rogersville plant, and they have already begun moving equipment out.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins told the board during its Nov. 18 meeting that company officials indicated to him the plant will shut down sometime next year, but an official date hasn’t been announced.
Meanwhile the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is beginning efforts to market the facility in hopes of getting a new company in quickly to replace those lost jobs.
TDEC Northeast Tennessee Regional Director Lynn Tully told the IDB at its Nov. 18 meeting that the Realtor who represents ZF has issued a brochure on the property and contacted the state for assistance.
“That will be one of the few very large square footage available buildings in the state, so I imagine that we’ll get a lot of prospects on that,” Tully said. “I’m looking forward to taking a tour of what all they’re going to include, and then putting it out there and getting it listed by TVA and others.”
Tully added, “A lot of our RFIs (request for information) have been for much larger facilities — 100,000 to 200,000 range.”
The ZF Automotive facility is located at 7500 Highway 11-W in Rogersville and sits on 67.3 acres. The plant produces steering gears primarily for light passenger vehicles and steering gears for commercial vehicles.
The plant’s largest customers are General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The main building is 244,745 square feet which was completed in 1972, and encompasses 212,395 square feet of manufacturing space, 32,350 feet of office space, and 380 parking places.
There is also a 9,250 square foot warehouse, a wastewater treatment plant, a sprinkler building and a backup sprinkler building. Annual property tax on the property is $61,328.
ZF recently released a marketing brochure with statistics and photos of the property. A copy of that brochure can be seen in the photo gallery of the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
“I spoke with some of the folks at ZF within the last week, and I asked where are we at,” Elkins said. “They said they’re about a year out.”
Elkins added, “I’m gad that they’re on top of it, and they’re involved with all of us in that (marketing) process.”