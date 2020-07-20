Of One Accord Ministry offers a huge Thank You to Second Harvest Food Bank and to Callahan Baptist Church from Knoxville for serving 250 Hawkins County families with Emergency Food Assistance Saturday with an array of food items. Second Harvest through a COVID effort to provide food to needy families have been able to partner with area ministries to distribute extra food to families for the past few weeks.
Callahan Baptist Church filled a key part in the distribution by coming up from Knoxville to help in this one day effort to help load the food boxes in cars for these families. Second Harvest provided a box of dairy, a box of produce, a box of cheese and a large bag filled with assorted other food items.
Sheldon Livesay, representative for Of One Accord, told the paper he wanted to also thank everyone that came Saturday as recipients of the food distribution. “Normal distributions at Thanksgiving or Christmas usually involve one box of food and a meat like turkey or ham. Up to four cars can be loaded at a time during those distributions. When multiple items are involved as they were Saturday, we could only load one car at a time, which slowed things down some.”
Livesay also stated, “since some things were frozen and some refrigerated, only one pallet was unloaded off Second Harvest trucks to keep it fresh for families, but there was a lag time due to stopping the flow of loading to download those fresh food items in the July heat. We thank each recipient for their patience as they waited in the hot weather, most with smiles and warm exchanges as they finally rounded the corner and saw the array of items they would receive.”
Lines initially went past First Baptist Church, then turned down the hill on Rogers Street making it 4 blocks long at any given time, but these great volunteers were able to get all of them through the line in 2 hours. Applications were divided into two time frames with half being asked to arrive at 9am and half at 10am.
Livesay would like to invite a local church group to help during the first of August as Second Harvest would be interested in returning for a second distribution.
Before leaving for Knoxville, Callahan Baptist provided a block party for those wanting to return with games, give-a-way items, drawings for gift cards and a filling lunch.