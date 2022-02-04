Cody Lee Smith, 21, 407 Whitehorn Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with domestic assault after he allegedly hit his pregnant girlfriend in the face during an argument over spilled milk.
When HCSO Deputy Robert Rios arrived on at the residence he spoke to Smith’s mother who stated Smith had hit his pregnant girlfriend in the face and broken the door to their bedroom.
“Cody stated that he got upset and started yelling, and that’s it,” Rios stated in his report. “I asked (the girlfriend) what happened, and she said nothing. But while I was talking to her I noticed the left side of her face was starting to swell above her eye and on her cheek. I asked (the mother) how all this started and she said the baby bottle was dripping everywhere and Cody got upset and started yelling, eventually smacking (the girlfriend’s) face.”
Rios stated in his report he also noticed the broken door split in two.
Eventually the girlfriend stated that the leaking baby bottle was the cause of the argument, and Cody had gotten upset and slapped her, Rios reported.
Smith denied hitting her, but Rios determined there was enough probable cause to charge Smith with domestic assault.
Smith was arraigned Monday (Jan. 31) in Hawkins County Sessions Court where his bond was set at $5,000 pending his next court appearace on Feb. 7.