Earlier this month American Legion Post 21 hosted Christmas dinner for members and there family.
After everyone enjoyed their Christmas meal with lots of food and fellowship. We turned our attention to some Veterans that have given a lot of their time to the American Legion and our Post here in Rogersville with many continuous years of membership.
These, like all Veterans, have given to our Country when serving.
Now we in the American Legion give to our Country and Community again by supporting the Four Pillars of the American Legion which it was founded on after WWI in 1919: “Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth”.
Listed below are members of Post 21 who received a Certificate and Pin.
Dana L. Fields, “97 years old” Member for 66 years WWII
Past Commander Jim L. Bowman, Member for 51 years VIETNAM
John A. Hunt Member for 50 years VIETNAM
David C. Costello, Member for 49 years VIETNAM
James C. Goins, Member for 48 years VIETNAM
Robert A. Palmer Member for 47 years VIETNAM
Past Commander Kenneth L. Howe, Member for 45 years VIETNAM
Bob Boragine, “89 years old” Member for 42 years KOREAN
Larry G. Foster, Member for 41 years VIETNAM
Only three pin/certifcate members were able to attend the Christmas Dinner and recognition Service. Dana L. Fields, David C. Costello, and James C. Goins received a Certificate and Service Pin.
The others on this list will receive their Certificate and Pin at a later time. Starting in January and February we will honor other members with less years of membership than these on this list.
All of our members are very important for the survivable of our Post, from a member with one year of membership to our oldest member with sixty-six years of membership.