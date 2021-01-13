Loverl Long, 91, passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021, of natural causes at HVCH . She was the 10th of 13 children born to Enos & Nan McLain in the WarValley community of Hawkins County, TN. She worked at Eastman Kodak prior to becoming a mother. She & her husband of 62 years, Kyle Long, farmed all their lives in Goshen Valley & Church Hill. They were members of North Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband & parents, Loverl was preceded in death by an infant daughter Brenda Long; infant grandsons, Brian and Travis Long, four sisters, Mollie Cradic, Ressie Sauer, Ruby Manis, & Maude Barrett; five brothers, Earl, Asa, Drexil, Doyle, & Willard McLain.
She is survived by her son Shelby Long and his wife Anna, granddaughter Jennifer Long; three sisters, Myrlie Cradic, Wanda Smith, and Geneva McLain; one sister-in-law Eunivea McLain, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to: North Fork Cemetery Fund, C/O Myrlie Cradic, 407 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill, TN 37642.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday (1/15/21) at North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews; Enos McLain, Tim Cradic, Jeff Smith, Mike Smith, Larry Moore, & Judd Moore. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.