The fat little flying guy with the arrow is everywhere around Valentine’s Day. But who is Cupid really?
Classical Mythology
In Roman and Greek mythology, Cupid (or Eros, in Greece) is the god of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection. He is the son of the goddess of love, Venus, and the god of war, Mars. Cupid and Eros are often shown carrying a bow and arrow, and that is the source of his power — whoever is shot by Cupid’s arrow is filled with uncontrollable desire. His wings symbolize that lovers can be flighty and as a boy because love is irrational. Cupid is often shown riding a dolphin, an ancient symbol of affection.
Cupid can be depicted as callous, but is usually shown to be beneficent and, at worst, mischievous. His mischief is usually attributed to his mother, Venus, who had her schemes backfire when she used Cupid to take revenge on Psyche, only to have Cupid fall in love and marry her.
Cupid in Art
One of the most famous depictions of Cupid is in the Caravaggio painting “Love Conquers All,” also known as “Victorious Love.” In that painting, created 1601-1602, the Roman Cupid is half-sitting or maybe climbing down from a table, surrounded by the detritus of human endeavors, a violin and a lute, armor and coronet, square and compasses and a flower tangled and trampled under Cupid’s foot.
The painting illustrates the line from Virgil, “Love conquers all; let us yield to love.” It may also be a coded reference to the Marchese Vincenzo Giustiniani, ruler of Chios. There’s a large V on the floor, and the painting could mean that Vincenzo conquers all. Giustiniani did own the painting at one time.
Expressionist artist Edvard Munch produced “Cupid and Psyche” in 1907 featuring stylized, somber figures of the lovers, tossing aside Cupid’s pudgy, jovial appearance and laying bare the more raw emotions of love.
Today’s Cupid
When the Victorians popularized today’s Valentine’s celebrations in the late 19th-century, they brought back Cupid and his association with love.
Other common card symbols in the early days were hearts, traditionally thought to be the seat of emotion; birds, candy and flowers, especially red roses.