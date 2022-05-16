Hawkins County Schools’ proposed 2022-23 budget includes a roughly $7 million deficit, but both teaching and custodial staff will receive raises, thanks to the state-mandated increase to teacher base salaries.
This year, the Tennessee Dept. of Education raised their minimum required base salary from $38,000 to $40,000. Before this increase, Hawkins Co.’s minimum teaching salary was $38,700.
Thus, the Hawkins Co. system is required to increase every step of the teacher’s salary scale as well as the system-wide scale, supervisor scale and principal’s scale to meet this minimum and also ensure that every step of the salary scale is increased proportionally.
This new state-mandated system also specifies that teachers with a Bachelor’s Degree and with one to five years of experience receive a minimum of $40,645; teachers with six to 10 years of experience receive a minimum of $43,370; teachers with 11 to 15 years of experience receive a minimum of $46,900.
Those with advanced degrees with zero to five years of experience receive a minimum of $43,605; teachers with advanced degrees and six to 10 years of experience receive a minimum of $47,365; teachers with advanced degrees and 11 to 15 years of experience receive a minimum of $51,380.
“Last year, we increased our salaries significantly based on just cleaning up those salary scales,” Hawkins Co. Schools Director of Finance Melissa Farmer told the board at their May 12 budget meeting.
However, Hawkins County’s salary scale includes more incremental raises than just those required by the state for every four years of experience. Because of this, Farmer told the board that she won’t be surprised if the system’s average salary is above the statewide required average salary.
“That’s a first,” Board Member Jackie Charles said.
“The silver lining in all of this is that we made gains last year in our teacher scale,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said.
In addition to changes in the salary scale, the system chose to “table” several positions that were vacated due to attrition, as the system’s enrollment had steadily declined over the past four years.
“We would have been looking at six percent across the board to make the gains that we did this year,” Hixson said. “Although our deficit is what it is this year, because we made up that ground, we are in a much better position than we would have been if we didn’t take those steps last year.”
The proposed 2022-23 budget also includes an eight cent hourly increase in custodial pay, bringing the base pay up from $8.82 to $8.90. There is also a step scale that increases custodian pay based on years of experience.
Each step of the food service pay scale was also increased by 50 cents.
Additionally, the budget proposes allowing non-certificated employees to count military service towards years of experience on the salary scale, pending board approval. Traditionally, all non-certified employees began at the very bottom of the pay scale and had to work their way up.
Balan
cing the proposed budget
This teacher salary increase will cost the system roughly $1 million, but the system did receive $650,000 from the state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding. The state requires that at least $630,000 of it be put towards paying for teacher salaries for the upcoming year.
The system will also shift some of the money received from property taxes from the education capital project fund to the general purpose fund in the budget to offset this salary increase.
“I am hesitant to do that because it was our goal to build that capital project fund to do some things in the future,” Farmer said. “Hopefully, we can shift it back later after we see what happens with TISA funding.”
Overall, the system is working with a roughly $74.8 million proposed budget. This includes the proposed sum total of the general purpose, federal projects, cafeteria, transportation, education debt service and education capital projects funds.
To balance the budget, $5,802,452 will be taken from the general purpose fund’s unassigned fund balance, $629,672 from the cafeteria fund’s unassigned fund balance and $693,775 from the transportation fund’s unassigned fund balance.
The first draft of this proposed budget was discussed at the board’s May 13 Budget Meeting and will be up for final approval at the June full board meeting.
It will then go before the Hawkins Co. Commission’s Budget Committee on June 21 and the full Commission on June 27.
First enrollment increase in four years
Hixson also noted that the system’s enrollment has increased by 47 students for the 2022-23 school year. This is the first time in four years that enrollment has increased instead of decreasing.
“It’s only 47 students, but that’s better than successive years of losing a couple hundred,” he said.
He also noted that Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) funding is based on enrollment. Currently, it has listed Hawkins County’s enrollment as -1.8% because of these years of decreased enrollment.
“They are projecting us to drop a little over the next five years, but we don’t see that trend occurring,” he said. “We are already up this year, and I think we will continue to be, as long as more people move into the area, plus encroachment from the eastern end of the county.”
Thus, there is a possibility that the system could receive additional TISA funding if this enrollment increase continues.