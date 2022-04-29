The Vardy Community Historical Society invites the public to come out and tour the historic Vardy Presbyterian Church and Aunt Haley Cabin.
The museum opens for the season on Saturday May 7 at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then is open every Saturday after until October.
Vardy Presbyterian Church, built in 1899, serves as the Vardy Community Museum displaying local artifacts.
Aunt Haley’s Cabin was the home of the famous bootlegging Melungeon Mahala Mullins and her husband John. Aunt Haley earned the title “katchable but not fetchable” by the revenuers who came to arrest her.
The Museum is free and open to the public, so pack a lunch and head “Over Home” to Hancock County, TN for a day of learning about some of Tennessee’s most unique history.
The museum is located at 3845 Vardy-Black Water, Sneedville.
Hours of operation are every Saturday from May until October 11 am until 3 pm. For more information visit our website https://www.vardymuseum.org/ and like us on Facebook.