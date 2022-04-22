Early voting for the Hawkins County May 3 State and County Primary is going on now through Thursday, April 28.
“During early voting, Hawkins County residents have the convenience and flexibility of evening and Saturday hours,” said elections administrator Crystal Rogers. “Hawkins County Courthouse M-F 8am-5pm, Church Hill Clay Masonic Lodge 9am-6pm, both locations Saturday May 23rd 9am-12pm, and both locations Thursday April 28th until 8pm. I encourage voters to take advantage of this and cast their ballot early.”
To find early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours, view sample ballots and more Hawkins County residents can visit https://hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html or GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app or Hawkins County Election Commission facebook page.
The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
“State and local leaders make decisions that affect our lives every day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “That’s why I’m urging Hawkins County voters to take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period and vote.”
To vote early or on Election Day, Hawkins County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of ID are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
The deadline to apply for an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 26. To receive an absentee by-mail ballot, voters must submit a written application to the Hawkins County Election Commission.
Applications can be sent by mail to 110 E Main St., Room 301, Rogersville, TN 37857, by fax to 423-921-9459, or by email to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. If emailing the application, the document must include the required information, your scanned signature, and be attached to the email. Digital signatures are not accepted.
Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by mail to the Hawkins County Election Commission. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, May 3rd.
For more information about early voting, voting absentee by-mail and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hawkins County Election Commission 423-272-8061.
Early voting totals
As of the end of voting Wednesday a total of 1,370 votes had been cast in Hawkins County early voting, including 1,337 in the Republican Primary, and 33 in the Democrat primary.
Of that total, 810 votes had been cast in the Rogersville Election Office location; and 442 had been cast in the Church Hill satellite location.
Another 116 votes had been cast either as absentee ballots or from nursing homes.