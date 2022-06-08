A young mother I know was relating an incident that occurred a few years ago. She had bumped into an older woman who had been missing her and her family in their church.
My friend told her that they had been visiting other churches and were considering a move. When pressed for an explanation, she began to describe their frustration with the lack of biblical substance in their church. She explained that the influences on her children were not compatible with and supportive of the fundamental biblical doctrines and the Christian values that she and her husband were teaching at home.
That explanation seemed to surprise and bother the woman who thought it strange that the young couple would be so concerned about biblical teaching. After all, their church offered so many wonderful accouterments, benefits, and various attractions for members of all ages and preferences. How (she wondered) could anyone not be satisfied?
When I heard that, my first thought was that this is a no-brainer. Christians need the solid meat of the Word; not quick snacks and spiritual junk food.
This young mother had small children and she knew, instinctively, what they needed. As infants, they needed milk; they demanded milk; they screamed for milk, and they could not survive without it. As they grew older, she began to feed them solid food. Without food, we die. We require it for growth, nourishment, health, and satisfaction.
So there is a good reason that God uses words like milk, meat, and bread as metaphors for His Word. It is what we need for our spiritual health and growth. Even Jesus, himself, when tempted by Satan said, “Man shall not live by bread (physical food) alone but by every Word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” Matt. 4:4. Just like that monstrous plant in the movie, The Little Shop of Horrors, we should crave the meat of the Word and demand that our pastors, “FEED US!”
I think it is interesting that, when Jesus asked Peter, “Do you love me?” He followed with this command, “Feed my sheep.”
The Apostle Paul instructed Timothy to “...preach the Word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.” 2 Tim. 4:2
Neither Jesus nor Paul instructed pastors to be entertainers, social workers, activity directors, or event planners. They simply charged pastors to FEED THE SHEEP.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.