Hawkins Co. to use budget savings for ADA building upgrades and new roof

Facilities Manager Sarah Davis has worked hard during this fiscal year to cut spending in several areas of the budget.
“This is a very realistic budget, and I’ve cut the fat out of it as much as I can,” Davis said. “I still think that I could find some savings in the next year.”
Through actions such as changing county phone plans, cancelling a laundry service and switching janitorial services, Davis has managed to save $114,802 for this fiscal year.
After presenting the budget to the Public Buildings Committee during their May meeting, Davis asked the committee to allow her to use some of the money she saved within the budget to complete some overdue projects.
“I’ve got that money spent”
The committee approved Davis' request to transfer a total of $18,000 from the communications line item and $30,000 for the contracted services line item to the building improvements line item.
“This way, instead of always coming to you and saying ‘I’ve got this project and that project,’ the money would just be in those lines (building improvements) and would just be in our budget,” she said. “It wouldn’t be an additional request every year, and you’ll always kind of know what your budget will be every year.”
When asked if she was planning to turn the $114,802 back into the county, Davis said “I’m not. I’ve got a list of projects right here that I can do with all that. I’ve already got that money spent.”
Proposed projects
After this was approved, Davis explained that one of the main projects she hopes to complete this year is the new roof for the Church Hill Health Department. Some of the transferred funds will be added to the $50,000 that has already been budgeted for this project.
“$50,000 is not going to get a roof on that building,” Davis told the Committee. In fact, the contractor who replaced the Rogersville Health Department roof estimated the cost of Church Hill’s at $70,000.
“A lot of offices are now wanting a glass barrier installed on their countertops (due to COVID-19),” Davis told the committee.
She has already issued a purchase order for this to be installed at the Circuit Court Clerk and County Court Clerk’s office in Church Hill as well as the Circuit Court Clerk’s office at the Hawkins Co. Justice Center. For these three offices, the estimated cost was $6,700.
She also noted that there is a possibility that the county could be reimbursed by the state for installing these barriers.
The county also owes around $15,000 towards the restoration of the H.B. Stamps Memorial Library’s reading room, which has begun to rot and needs new windows. This project is being funded by both the county and Rogersville city.
ADA compliance projects
Davis also plans to have a new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant ramp built in front of the County Mayor’s office, which is also known as the Administration Building. She estimated that this would cost around $25,000.
This is part of a state mandate that requires all public buildings to be ADA accessible by 2023.
Another $7,524 would be used to install two additional security cameras and an intercom at the Administration Building so that the side door where the ADA entrance is located can remain locked.
Once the ramp is completed, Davis noted that the only ADA-compliance projects the county has left are updates to the restrooms at the Senior Citizens center (located inside the H.B. Stamps Library building), adding additional signage at the Archives building and some updates to the Administration Building restroom.
The Senior Citizens center restroom project is already underway and will be completed soon, and Davis noted that she has already issued a purchase order for the Administration Building restroom project, which will cost $2,600.
Next year’s projects
The projects proposed for 2020-2021 that are not in the budget include $197,296 to pave the Justice Center parking lot; $123,880 to complete the Laurel Run Park shoreline erosion project, which might receive grant funding or TVA assistance; $30,000 to put a new roof on the Airport Terminal, which may receive grant assistance; and $21,500 to modernize HVAC controls at the Courthouse, which is estimated to save $10,00 annually.
The county Justice Center’s roof replacement is also included in this list and is estimated to cost $817,000 to replace. However, the roof is only 10 years old and has a 15-year warranty.
Davis told the committee a few months ago that the roof had 10 reported leaks in 2018-2019 and 18 in just the first seven months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The roof’s warranty representative and a roofing contractor inspected the roof recently, but Davis told the committee that she hasn’t received that report yet.
Next year’s budget
Last year the County Commission approved $936,157 in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget for public facilities, but is projected to spend $821,157. As aforementioned, this is $114,802 under budget.
At the meeting, Davis presented the proposed 2020-21 proposed facilities budget of $845,977, which is $90,180 less than was approved for the current fiscal year.
An extra part-time maintenance employee
Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee told the committee that, due to a lack of inmate labor lately, the county needs more help in both the maintenance and parks department.
As the Review reported in last week’s Weekend edition, the Parks Board voted to increase the Parks budget by $12,000 as well as an additional $5,000 increase to be used for part-time help on an “as needed” basis.
Lee asked the committee for an additional $13,650 to pay the part-time maintenance employee who would work up to 1,300 hours at $10.50 per hour.
“We may not even need them for that many hours,” Lee noted. Thus, the entire amount budgeted for the employee may not be needed.
“The maintenance department use to have two full-time people,” Davis noted. “That second person was cut some time ago and never given back. We’ve been working along without it and were doing fine. But, you’ve got to understand that this is a big county. It’s hard for them to do big projects because they get called out for other small things.”
The committee voted 5-2 on the issue, with members Charlie Thacker and Raymond Jessee opposed.
“I think this person is needed,” Thacker said. “The only thing is, I don't know what our revenue is going to look like with all the pandemic.”
