KINGSPORT -- An investigation remained underway as of the Review’s presstime into a fatal accident that happened in Kingsport.
According to Kingsport Police, about 11:20 p.m. on May 12, 2020, officers responded to a report of a crash in the 400 block of West Stone Drive, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Crash Reconstructionists with KPD’s Traffic Unit were dispatched to the scene and found that a black 2001 Dodge Ram 3500 full-size pickup, pulling a utility trailer, was eastbound on West Stone Drive, in the center turn lane, preparing to make a left turn onto Teasel Drive.
The pickup was driven by Christian J. Gibson, 18, of Church Hill, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, according to the KPD report, a blue 2006 Suzuki K6R sport motorcycle, operated and solely ridden by Tristan K. McConnell, 24, of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching the same intersection.
As the pickup attempted the left turn across the westbound lanes, the motorcycle crashed into it.
Gibson was not injured, but McConnell was killed in the crash.
“Multiple independent witnesses reported seeing Mr. McConnell travelling at an excessive rate of speed with the front wheel of his motorcycle completely off of the pavement just prior to the collision,” the report stated. “This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit. As such, further information neither can nor will be released at this time.”
